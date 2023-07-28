Sinéad O'Connor: Fans mourn in London and Dublin

Fans gathered in Dublin and London to pay tribute to Sinéad O'Connor following her death at the age of 56 this week.

Hundreds of people went to the London Irish Centre in North London on Thursday, for an evening celebrating the Irish singer's life and music.

Famous Irish faces including comedian Sharon Horgan and DJ Annie Mac were spotted at the event.

Actress Lisa Dwan also gave a reading of one of O'Connor's letters and comedian Aisling Beave gave a rendition of Take Me To Church.

Irish singer Moncrieff said it was "really special" to be at the event in London, while Blanid Lynn, from Northern Ireland, called Sinéad a role model and an icon,

Over in Dublin, dozens of people gathered outside the Wall of Fame to pay their respects to the "beautiful soul" of O'Connor.

As well as talking about how her music had influenced their lives, those who gathered in the Irish Rock 'n' Roll Museum in the Temple Bar area of Dublin also called for her death to "light an absolute fire under all of us" to tackle how mental health and children are both treated in Ireland.

PA Media
Mourners comforted each other as they gathered to pay tribute to O'Connor in Dublin
PA Media
Mourner Lenny Coffey paid tribute to O'Connor at the Irish Rock 'n' Roll Museum in the Temple Bar area of Dublin
PA Media
Attendees talked about how O'Connor's music had influenced their lives
Reuters
People also gathered outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor in the seaside town of Bray in County Wicklow, Ireland
PA Media
Flowers and candles were laid outside the house in Bray
EPA
A man placed a bouquet of flowers on the steps of the London Irish Centre
EPA
People held a vigil for O'Connor at the London Irish Centre
PA Media
The London Irish Centre was lit up green for the event

All photos subject to copyright.

