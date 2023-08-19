Your pictures on the theme of 'summer walks'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "summer walks". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Boys running in a poppy fieldSundip Samra
Sundip Samra: "Summer walks involve a lot of running when you have six- and nine-year-old boys. This was the beautiful poppy field in Bewdley in the West Midlands just before the farmer arrived to mow them down."
Callum Jackson
Callum Jackson: "With such generous sunshine during the first weeks of British summer time, my friend and I ventured along the Green Chain Walk. As we strolled through the expansive Oxleas Wood, we reached Shooters Hill, where we found ourselves rubbing our eyes after happening upon this incongruous, unusually tall pedestrian crossing button. There is an equestrian centre nearby and the horses utilise this unique crossing designed to accommodate those at horse-rider height. These crossings are aptly named Pegasus crossings."
Seppe Cassettari
Seppe Cassettari: "Gemma and Shelley enjoying an early morning walk on the beach at Holkham, Norfolk."
Julie de Loup
Julie de Loup: "More of a charge than a walk. Bear and Rupert enjoying the beach whilst on a family holiday in Anglesey."
Niall McGlynn
Niall McGlynn: "While walking on Rossbeigh beach in Kerry at dusk, I found an abandoned child's toy in the sand, slowly being covered by the tide as the sun dipped below the horizon. It made me think of childhood days on the same beach and all the toys I left behind."
Mick Bennett
Mick Bennett: "No heatwave, no pool, no tourists, no shoes, no stress. Earthing in the bogs, beaches and mountains of Donegal, Ireland. Food for the soul and soles."
Simon P Martindale
Simon P Martindale: "Ambling along at a snail's pace."
John Janssen
John Janssen: "While having a stroll with Nella, with sun brolly, on the Seapoint boulevard in Cape Town, she decided to jump some curb stones. So, I made her do it a couple of times more."
Carol Williams
Carol Williams: "It's all about the dog photos rather than the walk."
Emily Renshaw
Emily Renshaw: "Nothing beats an ice cream after a long walk."
Gordon Brooks
Gordon Brooks: "Seeking 'Broadchurch'."
Shelagh Levin
Shelagh Levin: "Checking out the art trail in the Italian lakes, worth the effort of the climb for that view."
Tom Wingfield
Tom Wingfield: "The Wingfield family heel-clicking our way through a steamy Jurassic period in the wonderful Terra Botanica, Angers, France."
Harriet King
Harriet King: "Summer walks through lavender."
Dongchen Lyu
Dongchen Lyu: "The summers in Beijing are getting hotter, and the little dogs are feeling the unusually intense heat."
Yvonne Warriner
Yvonne Warriner: "Walking along the banks of the River Tees, this sheep sculpture - a wonderful place to be a walker, by Keith Alexander - sits on a dry-stone wall between High Force and Low Force water falls."
Sarah Blackmore
Sarah Blackmore: "My sons and their friends excited to make their way to Gwithian beach, Cornwall, where special memories are created every year."
Stuart Lyall
Stuart Lyall: "A long walk through the forest at Alderley Edge in Cheshire."
Tony Evanson
Tony Evanson: "Kirk Fell summit with fell mascot Lewis the Puppy, looking over to Great and Green Gable, Wasdale, in the Lake District. Walking the 214 Wainwright fells with 33 remaining at time of posting."

