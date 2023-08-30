Blue supermoon: World gazes at rare lunar phenomenon
Sky gazers around the world are in for a rare treat as a blue supermoon is making a spectacular appearance for the first time since 2009.
A blue Moon occurs when the pattern of days in a year means there are 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12.
This blue Moon is also a supermoon - when the Earth's only natural satellite appears brighter than usual because it is at its closest point in its orbit around our planet.
But despite its name, the lunar phenomenon has nothing to do with colour - it gets its name because it does not fall in the usual scheme of named Moons.
The lunar spectacle is visible either on Wednesday or Thursday in different parts of the world. In the UK, the best time to see the spectacle will be in early hours of Thursday morning.
