Libya floods: Families' heartbreak as rescuers search for survivors
More than 5,300 people are feared dead and thousands more are missing after ferocious flooding was unleashed on Libya.
Entire neighbourhoods were dragged into the sea as tsunami-like floodwater swept through the eastern city of Derna on Sunday after a dam burst.
Rescue workers have been digging through the ruins of collapsed buildings in a desperate search to find survivors, but hope is beginning to wane.
