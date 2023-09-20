In Pictures: King Charles and Queen Camilla on state visit to France

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived in France for a state visit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla disembark their aircraft upon arrival at the Orly Airport in FranceMiguel Medina/POOL

The three-day trip began with the King and Queen touching down at Orly airport, near Paris.

They were greeted by the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, before driving to a ceremonial welcome at the Arc De Triomphe in Paris.

Tim Rooke / PA Media
Chris Jackson / Pool

At the Arc de Triomphe, the King and Queen were greeted by the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Thomas Samson / AFP

During the ceremonial welcome, King Charles performed the re-kindling of the eternal flame using the Comite de la Flamme passed to him by Mr Macron.

They then laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Chris Jackson / Pool
Yoan Valat / Pool
Chris Jackson / Pool

French Air Force elite acrobatic flying team Patrouille de France and the RAF Red Arrows performed a fly-past during the ceremony.

Thomas Sampson / AFP

Queen Camilla met representatives of local veteran organisations, Scout and Guide organisations, and the British School of Paris.

Chris Jackson/Pool

After these events the King and Queen travelled to the Elysee Palace, where the King and the French President held a bilateral meeting.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters
Ludovic Marin / Pool

The King met members of the public on a walk from the Elysee Palace to the residence of the British Ambassador to France.

Thibault Camus / Pool

Following a tradition set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the King joined President Macron for a ceremonial tree-planting in the garden of the British Ambassador's Residence.

Samir Hussein / Pool

On Wednesday evening there was a state dinner for the King and Queen at the Palace of Versailles. Guests included Hugh Grant, footballer Didier Drogba, singer Charlotte Gainsbourg and Sir Mick Jagger.

Benoit Tessier / Reuters
Benoit Tessier / Reuters
Yui Mok / PA
Daniel Leal / Getty Images

The King and Queen arrived with the French President and First Lady at the Palace of Versailles.

Benoit Tessier / Reuters

All photographs subject to copyright.

