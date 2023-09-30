Your pictures on the theme of 'my garden'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "my garden". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Chamomile flowers and Californian PoppiesLeslee Barron
Leslee Barron: "I photograph herbs and flowers in my garden through crystal-clear ice on bright sunny days; before the ice melts!"
Richard Newby
Richard Newby: "A print made for my mother's 66th birthday with shots taken from my parents' garden in Sheffield."
Matthew Chen
Matthew Chen: "A rose my mother plucked out from our garden. She, as always, placed it in a former Coca-Cola bottle. Against the recently blued sky of Auckland, New Zealand, after a brutal winter."
Rachel Ind
Rachel Ind: "This is my little garden. The fungi appeared one night and the stones and sea glass etc. are to deter pesky fungus gnats that otherwise lay their eggs in soil."
Nick Kirk
Nick Kirk: "Cleaning pots, potting bulbs, ready for the spring."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "The gnomes in my garden were underwhelmed when I sang the song In and Out the Dusty Bluebells to them and refused to join in!"
Heather Newton
Heather Newton: "Taken right at the start of summer. Our garden is mainly lawn with just a few daisies but this just proves daisies can be beautiful too. This worm's eye view caught them in the afternoon sun."
Andrew Hilton
Andrew Hilton: "This friendly robin is always on hand to inspect work in the garden, and collect a tasty snack when available."
Mark Emery
Mark Emery: "Although there is lots to do in the garden to keep it looking at its best, it is important to slow down and enjoy the finer points of the plants you are tending from time to time."
Christine Henry
Christine Henry: "Room for another one?"
Martin Metzger
Martin Metzger: "One of the pest control officers in our vegetable garden in Monterey, California. A few days later: no more aphids!"
Teresa Montes
Teresa Montes: "Living in a flat, I don't have a real garden apart from my balcony. Frequent visits to the Botanical Gardens makes me feel as though I've got one."
Francine Rivest
Francine Rivest: "I travelled extensively during my career, mostly to large cities, where I enjoyed to walk. I would pick up rocks and other little things, and decided to make stepping stones for my garden with them. . These were collected in Seoul, South Korea."
Helen Burke
Helen Burke: "My rescue dog Meg licking her lips while waiting for a treat in my Nottinghamshire garden."
Paul Biggs
Paul Biggs: "Garden snail escaping from the rubbish bucket during an afternoon weeding."
John Nixon
John Nixon: "The courtyard garden."
Jenny Pointer
Jenny Pointer: "The first cuppa I can drink outside after the winter means spring is coming."

