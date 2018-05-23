In Pictures
Top Stories
'Tremping' in the occupied West Bank
The risky world of Israeli “trempists” - Hebrew for hitchhikers
- 23 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
Artist creates works in denim
Using denim, scissors and glue Ian Berry, 34, creates art that has been shown around the world.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire
Graffiti artists took over my village
What happened when international street artists, who normally paint murals on urban walls, headed to rural Gambia.
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Africa
RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Pictures from the launch of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
- 22 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
Royal wedding in pictures
A selection of photos from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
- 19 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
Historic post-war pubs recognised
Five pubs are granted Grade II listed status
- 18 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
Features
Our Experts
Ami Vitale: A life devoted to photography
Ami Vitale speaks about her photographic adventures and offers advice to those wanting to follow in her footsteps.
12 March 2018
Features
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter