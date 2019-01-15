MPs prepare to vote on EU withdrawal deal

PA Copyright: PA

All the signs are that Mrs May is heading towards a potentially devastating defeat.

Despite the warnings of no deal or no Brexit, there is no evidence of any last minute surge of support back to the Prime Minister.

Indeed it seems MPs are determined to inflict a decisive blow - with critics like the Labour MP Hilary Benn dropping possible amendments that might have minimised the scale of defeat.

Government sources, however, have described tonight simply as "the first stage" - a clear indication that Mrs May hopes to press on with some version of her deal.

Number 10 has dismissed newspaper reports that the prime minister could quit in the wake of a catastrophic loss.

The former cabinet minister Nicky Morgan was also dismissive of the idea, saying: "I cannot believe that any responsible government or former minister would want to put the people of this country through that."

Leading Brexiteers hope that a decisive defeat tonight could yet convince the EU to offer further concessions. The former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab said Brussels has played a game of "hard ball" and it always negotiates "up to the eleventh hour".

Downing Street says it is working on the assumption that Jeremy Corbyn will table a no confidence vote in the wake of any defeat.

Last night the Labour leader told his MPs he would table such a motion "soon". Less clear is, if that fails to trigger a general election, what comes next.