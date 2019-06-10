East Mids landmarks
Live

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary

  1. Live updates for Monday 10 June

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield and David Pittam

  1. City pub to close after 90 years

    BBC Radio Nottingham

    Nottingham's Yates pub is to close, after more than 90 years in its current location just off Old Market Square.

    Yates
    Copyright: Google

    The pub's owners, Stonegate Pub Company, are converting the business into a Slug and Lettuce restaurant to meet "the ever-evolving demands of the high street".

    Work is due to start in August, although specific dates aren't yet clear.

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A611 Nottinghamshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A611 Nottinghamshire eastbound severe accident, from Cauldwell Road to A60 Nottingham Road.

    A611 Nottinghamshire - A611 Derby Road in Kirkby In Ashfield closed and queues eastbound from the Cauldwell Road junction to the A60 Nottingham Road junction, because of an accident involving a lorry and two cars.

  3. NHS appeal for more male blood donors

    East Midlands Today

    NHS bosses are calling for more men in our region to start giving blood.

    The centres in Leicester and Nottingham need at least 3,000 more male donors over the next year.

    Blood donation
    Copyright: BBC

    Richard Pollard from Kirk Hallam in Derbyshire has a rare condition that means being in the sun can poison the blood going to his liver.

    Last year he needed 100 units of donated blood.

    He said: "I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the fact that people had taken a little bit of time out of their day to give blood."

  4. Bus station extension plans dropped

    Chris Doidge

    BBC Radio Derby, political reporter

    Plans to extend Derby's bus station have been ditched and the city council is set to hand back government funding earmarked for the project.

    The bus station at Riverlights opened in 2010 but it regularly gets congested and the council has been working on plans to add eight bus bays.

    Bus station
    Copyright: Google

    Detailed work has now thrown up problems with ground conditions meaning the project can't be delivered with the budget set aside.

    The £2.1m of government funding is likely to be handed back.

    The council instead hopes to use technology so buses can make more efficient use of the bus station.

  5. Arrest after woman stabbed three times

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    An man has been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent after a woman was stabbed three times in her leg.

    It happened in the Burleigh Road area of Loughborough early yesterday morning.

    Burleigh Road in Loughborough
    Copyright: Google

    The woman in her 20s told police a man with a bicycle ran up to her, grabbed her arm and pulled her to the floor. He stabbed her in the thigh as she tried to pull away.

    She was taken to hospital in Nottingham with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

    The 18-year-old remains in police custody.

  6. Watch: East Midlands weather

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    Oh June - we expected more from you than this.

    Lots of heavy rain is on its way to the East Midlands.

    Video content

    Video caption: Alex Hamilton with the weather forecast for Monday

  8. Welcome to East Midlands Live

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    Good morning East Midlands and welcome to a new week of live coverage.

    Here you'll find all the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.

    If you'd like to get in touch with the team you can send an email or use Facebook or Twitter.

