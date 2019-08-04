US wakes to another mass shooting

On Saturday, the president had described the attack in El Paso as "an act of cowardice". He wrote in a tweet: "I know I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people..."
Why are US mass shootings getting worse?
The past week's mass shootings at a garlic festival in California, a Walmart in Texas and in a busy nightlife district in Ohio, are part of a deadly trend.
The reasons for mass shootings are many and complex, and people across the US and around the world have struggled to understand the violence.
Here analysts discuss some of the factors that may lie behind the grim numbers.
Good morning. The US has woken up to news of another mass shooting, the second deadly attack in the past 24 hours. We'll bring you all the latest from El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart supermarket, and from Dayton, Ohio, where nine people died when a shooter opened fire in a busy nightlife district. Dozens more were injured at the two events.
We'll also have all the political reaction as the US tries to make sense of the attacks.
By Tom Geoghegan, Ben Bevington and Joshua Nevett
All times stated are UK
El Paso shooting: What we know so far
50 years of shootings
"The places change, the numbers change, but the choice of weapon remains the same. In the United States, people who want to kill a lot of other people most often do it with guns."
The Washington Post has documented each mass shooting since 1966.
President Trump tweets
President Trump has reacted to the overnight mass shooting in Ohio.
Why are mass shootings getting worse?
Two mass shootings in 24 hours
