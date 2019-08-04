Police in El Paso
Live

US wakes to another mass shooting

Live Reporting

By Tom Geoghegan, Ben Bevington and Joshua Nevett

All times stated are UK

  1. El Paso shooting: What we know so far

    • Twenty people have been killed and 26 injured at a Walmart store
    • A 21-year-old white male from Allen, Dallas, has been taken into custody after surrendering to officers
    • US media have named him as Patrick Crusius
    • Police received reports of an active shooter at around 10:39 local time (16:39 GMT) on Saturday
    • The Walmart was full of shoppers buying back-to-school supplies
    • The police and FBI are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime after a white nationalist “manifesto”, purportedly written by the gunman, was shared online
    • Texas Governor Greg Abbott described the shooting as "one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas”, while US President Donald Trump called it "an act of cowardice"

  2. 50 years of shootings

    "The places change, the numbers change, but the choice of weapon remains the same. In the United States, people who want to kill a lot of other people most often do it with guns."

    The Washington Post has documented each mass shooting since 1966.

    The Washington Post has documented each mass shooting since 1966.

  3. In pictures - El Paso mourns

    People hold hands in St Pius X Church at a vigil
    Image caption: People hold hands in St Pius X Church at a vigil
    Candles honouring the 20 deceased
    Hugs in the church
  4. President Trump tweets

    President Trump has reacted to the overnight mass shooting in Ohio.

    On Saturday, the president had described the attack in El Paso as "an act of cowardice". He wrote in a tweet: "I know I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people..."

  5. Why are US mass shootings getting worse?

    The past week's mass shootings at a garlic festival in California, a Walmart in Texas and in a busy nightlife district in Ohio, are part of a deadly trend.

    The reasons for mass shootings are many and complex, and people across the US and around the world have struggled to understand the violence.

    Here analysts discuss some of the factors that may lie behind the grim numbers.

    Why are mass shootings getting worse?

  6. Two mass shootings in 24 hours

    Good morning. The US has woken up to news of another mass shooting, the second deadly attack in the past 24 hours. We'll bring you all the latest from El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart supermarket, and from Dayton, Ohio, where nine people died when a shooter opened fire in a busy nightlife district. Dozens more were injured at the two events.

    We'll also have all the political reaction as the US tries to make sense of the attacks.

