Coronavirus in Wales: What will our schools look like post-lockdown?

The coronavirus crisis will have cost Cardiff council about £20m in additional costs during the months of March to June alone, according to the council leader Huw Thomas.

The council has lost money from parking revenues, the closure of Cardiff Castle and the city's two council-run theatres St Davids Hall and New Theatre.

It has been spending on personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff, providing additional free school meals and working with the food banks to deliver 3,000 food parcels since the crisis started.

Mr Thomas said social distancing for staff would be a further cost.

Libraries and community hubs may be used as alternative office accommodation but Mr Thomas said such infrastructure would "not come cheap".

The council leader said social distancing would be "a headache for public transport providers".

Fearing that more people will wish to drive and avoid taking the bus, he said the council would try to accelerate segregated cycle ways and potentially expand pavements.