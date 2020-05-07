Coronavirus in Wales: What will our schools look like post-lockdown?

By law the government must review the restrictions every three weeks, and Thursday marks the latest deadline.
Nicola Bryan and Rhiannon Beacham
All times stated are UK
Crisis costs council £20m in four months
The coronavirus crisis will have cost Cardiff council about £20m in additional costs during the months of March to June alone, according to the council leader Huw Thomas.
The council has lost money from parking revenues, the closure of Cardiff Castle and the city's two council-run theatres St Davids Hall and New Theatre.
It has been spending on personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff, providing additional free school meals and working with the food banks to deliver 3,000 food parcels since the crisis started.
Mr Thomas said social distancing for staff would be a further cost.
Libraries and community hubs may be used as alternative office accommodation but Mr Thomas said such infrastructure would "not come cheap".
The council leader said social distancing would be "a headache for public transport providers".
Fearing that more people will wish to drive and avoid taking the bus, he said the council would try to accelerate segregated cycle ways and potentially expand pavements.
PM to review lockdown restrictions with cabinet
Boris Johnson will review the UK's coronavirus lockdown with his cabinet later, after suggesting some rules could be eased from Monday.
By law the government must review the restrictions every three weeks, and Thursday marks the latest deadline.
The prime minister will address the nation at the weekend to outline plans for the next stage of the lockdown.
It is understood the "stay at home" message could be scrapped, with ministers keen to restart the economy.
Yesterday, Wales' Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said: "We're keen to move as closely as we can with England at the moment because in Wales we have so many people living on the Wales- England border and it's important we move in step when we can."
How could social distancing in schools work?
Bethan Lewis
BBC Wales Family & Education Correspondent
As pupils begin returning to classrooms in parts of Europe for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak shut them, questions are being asked about how re-opening schools could work in Wales.
Meurig Jones, the head of Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd, in Maesteg, said he is "desperate" to re-open but only when it is clear to everyone it can be done safely.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said schools will need three weeks' notice between any announcement and opening their doors, but Mr Jones does not believe that is long enough.
"Three weeks is a long time, but it isn't enough with the practicality of thinking about what needs to be put in place," he said.
His school welcomed 650 pupils each day before the pandemic and he is concerned about arrangements for social distancing and staffing, as well as the practicalities of pupils travelling to school.
He said: "Ninety-eight per cent of our learners come to school on a bus. So how do we do the social distancing on buses to get those learners in?
"It's also the type of building that we have - this is a building that ranges from the 1950s to the 1980s and has been adapted over the years, yet our corridors are very narrow and our classrooms are relatively small."
Street parties warning ahead of VE Day
People hoping to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day have been told not to hold street parties.
Friday has been designated as a bank holiday to mark the occasion and an early start to the weekend where warm weather is forecast.
But North Wales Police has reminded the public lockdown rules remain in force due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Any celebrations should be kept within the home and gardens, chief con Carl Foulkes has said.
'More homes needed' for domestic abuse victims
A domestic abuse survivor wants empty properties to be opened up to deal with an expected rise of fleeing victims during the coronavirus lockdown.
Rachel Williams, 48, who was shot by her estranged husband Darren in a Newport hair salon in 2012, fears not enough refuge space will be available.
She has written to the first minister and a 196,000-signature petition calls for action from the prime minister.
The Welsh and UK governments said extra funding was being made available.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday’s live page, bringing you all the latest on the coronavirus in Wales.
Here’s a recap of what happened yesterday: