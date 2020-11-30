Woman wearing a mask walks past Christmas tree

Government to publish Covid impact assessment

Live Reporting

Edited by Julian Joyce and Jasmine Taylor-Coleman

All times stated are UK

  1. Here are the global headlines

    People at an airport in the US
    Image caption: Experts are worried about the spread of coronavirus after Thanksgiving in the US

    Our news teams will be bringing you all the latest updates, so stay tuned.

    Here we’ve summarised the stories that are making headlines around the world.

    • As of Monday morning, there have been 62,746,222 Covid-19 infections and 1,459,497 deaths linked to the disease worldwide, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University
    • Dr Anthony Fauci, the top American infectious diseases expert, has warned there could be "surge upon surge" of coronavirus cases in the US after millions ignored advice and travelled home for the Thanksgiving holiday
    • Eight people have died during prison riots in Sri Lanka, where inmates have been protesting over conditions following a surge of coronavirus infections
    • Official figures from China suggest the country’s economy continues to recover relatively quickly, a year after the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan. Manufacturing activity in November grew at its fastest rate for three years
    • Organisers of the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo have estimated a cost of around 100 billion yen ($960m; £720m) for measures to ensure the event is coronavirus-safe
    • International students have arrived in Australia for the first time since the country shut its borders to curb coronavirus infections in March. A charter flight carrying 63 students landed in Darwin on Monday
    • In France, the country’s top court has ordered the government to review a law limiting the number of people in churches during religious services to 30

  2. Welcome

    Mass testing at St Andrew's University
    Image caption: Mass testing of students returning for Christmas is beginning

    Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. Here’s a look at today’s main stories to get started:

