Official figures from China suggest the country’s economy continues to recover relatively quickly, a year after the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan. Manufacturing activity in November grew at its fastest rate for three years
Organisers of the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo have estimated a cost of around 100 billion yen ($960m; £720m) for measures to ensure the event is coronavirus-safe
International students have arrived in Australia for the first time since the country shut its borders to curb coronavirus infections in March. A charter flight carrying 63 students landed in Darwin on Monday
In France, the country’s top court has ordered the government to review a law limiting the number of people in churches during religious services to 30
Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia retail empire isexpected to collapse in hours, becoming the UK’s largest retail casualty of the pandemic. The company is likely to enter administration, putting up to 13,000 jobs at risk.
A £20 a week increase in universal credit haskept 700,000 people out of povertyduring the Covid-19 crisis, says right-leaning think tank the Legatum Institute as it calls for the raise to be extended beyond March.
And Northern Ireland ispreparing to roll out two vaccines in mid-December, the BBC understands, if they are given approval as expected this week. The Pfizer vaccine, which requires more careful storage, is due to be given to healthcare workers and care home residents while the Oxford vaccine is expected to be given to over-80s.
As of Monday morning, there have been 62,746,222 Covid-19 infections and 1,459,497 deaths linked to the disease worldwide, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top American infectious diseases expert, has warned there could be "surge upon surge" of coronavirus cases in the US after millions ignored advice and travelled home for the Thanksgiving holiday
- Eight people have died during prison riots in Sri Lanka, where inmates have been protesting over conditions following a surge of coronavirus infections
Coronavirus infections have fallen by about a third during England’s national lockdown according to a nationwide study. But cases are falling more slowly than they shot up and are still high, with an estimated one in 100 people infected - double the number in September.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to publish the health, economic and social data behind the new tier systemfor England later today, as he seeks to persuade MPs to back the plan in tomorrow’s vote.
A £20 a week increase in universal credit haskept 700,000 people out of povertyduring the Covid-19 crisis, says right-leaning think tank the Legatum Institute as it calls for the raise to be extended beyond March.
Rapidmass testing of students at many universities across the country is beginningtoday, with the aim of allowing them to travel safely home for the Christmas holidays.
Scotland willgive low income families a payment of £100each to help people struggling in the pandemic to pay bills and heat their homes.
Wales is facinga fourfold increase in unemployment, taking it to levels not seen since the 1990s, research commissioned by the BBC suggests.
And Northern Ireland ispreparing to roll out two vaccines in mid-December, the BBC understands, if they are given approval as expected this week. The Pfizer vaccine, which requires more careful storage, is due to be given to healthcare workers and care home residents while the Oxford vaccine is expected to be given to over-80s.
