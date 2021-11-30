Woman given booster vaccine
Live

PM to confirm booster plans as new rules begin

preview
6,010
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

  1. What are the new rules?

    BBC Graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. PM expected to confirm booster plans

    A practitioner prepares a dose
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Boris Johnson is preparing to set out how the rollout of booster jabs will be accelerated to combat the new Omicron variant.

    The prime minister is expected to confirm how the NHS will organise the drive.

    Ministers have agreed they should be made available to everyone in the UK aged 18 and over, three months after a second vaccine.

    The plans are likely to involve the greater use of local pharmacies.

    Read more here.

  3. Our top story

    Person in face mask in shop
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Face coverings have become mandatory again on public transport and shops in England in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

    People arriving in the UK from abroad will now also have to take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

    The number of cases of the new variant detected in the UK is now in double figures.

    Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it is expected cases will continue to rise in the coming days.

    Read more here.

  4. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus developments this Tuesday.

    We’ll bring you all the latest as it happens.

Back to top