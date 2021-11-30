Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Boris Johnson is preparing to set out how the rollout of booster jabs will be accelerated to combat the new Omicron variant.

The prime minister is expected to confirm how the NHS will organise the drive.

Ministers have agreed they should be made available to everyone in the UK aged 18 and over, three months after a second vaccine.

The plans are likely to involve the greater use of local pharmacies.

