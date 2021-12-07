Travel restrictions - which slow the influx of new cases - make the biggest difference when there is little Omicron in the country.
Yet scientists have warned Omicron could overtake Delta to become the dominant variant within the next few weeks as it is already spreading here.
The shorter gap between catching the virus and passing it on was used as the justification for pre-departure testing.
But that difference in infectiousness will also accelerate the spread of Omicron that is already here.
All the restrictions can do is buy time to understand what Omicron is capable of.
It could still take weeks to understand how severe the variant is and what it means for the effectiveness of vaccines.
New travel testing rules come into force
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
New rules for people travelling to the UK have come into force to limit the spread of the new Omicron variant.
From today, all travellers aged 12 and over will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test - even if they are fully vaccinated - taken no more than 48 hours before departing for the UK.
There are currently 336 confirmed cases of the highly-mutated Covid strain in the UK. Scientists fear it could be more transmissible or vaccines could be less effective against it, but it will take weeks to understand this.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed Omicron is spreading in the community in multiple areas of England, where cases have no link to international travel.
From 14 December, children aged between 5 and 11 in New York
must show proof they have had one dose of a vaccine to enter venues including
restaurants, while those over 12 must have had two doses. Previously under-12s
were exempt and other customers only needed proof of one dose
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
