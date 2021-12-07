Travel restrictions - which slow the influx of new cases - make the biggest difference when there is little Omicron in the country.

Yet scientists have warned Omicron could overtake Delta to become the dominant variant within the next few weeks as it is already spreading here.

The shorter gap between catching the virus and passing it on was used as the justification for pre-departure testing.

But that difference in infectiousness will also accelerate the spread of Omicron that is already here.

All the restrictions can do is buy time to understand what Omicron is capable of.

It could still take weeks to understand how severe the variant is and what it means for the effectiveness of vaccines.