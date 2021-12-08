Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of the
pandemic. Here’s a quick look at some of the main headlines to get started:
A video obtained by ITV News shows Downing Street aides joking about holding a Christmas party just days after one was held there
during last year’s lockdown. In a mock press conference, the PM’s then press
secretary Allegra Stratton jokes: "This fictional party was a business
meeting and it was not socially distanced." No 10 continues to deny
any party took place.
It comes on the one-year anniversary of Margaret
Keenan receiving her Pfizer jab – the first person in the world to be
vaccinated as part of a mass Covid-19 immunisation programme.
And “Omicron” has been named as one of 2021’s most mispronounced words, in a list compiled by a US subtitling company. It
says the name of the variant should be pronounced "OH-mee-kraan"
or "AH-muh-kraan", depending on whether you’re in the UK or
US.
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of the pandemic. Here’s a quick look at some of the main headlines to get started: