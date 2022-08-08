Key bridge attacked by Ukraine to stop Russian troops
Ukrainian forces have again shelled the Antonivskiy bridge in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, according to Russian news agency Interfax.
It has damaged construction equipment and delayed the reopening of the bridge, the agency report quotes a Russian-appointed official as saying.The bridge is one of only two crossing points for Russianforces to territory they have occupied on the western bank ofthe Dnipro river in southern Ukraine in what Moscow calls its"special military operation" in the country.
It has been a key target for Ukrainian forces in recentweeks.
Kyiv used high-precision rockets - supplied by the US - to try to destroy it in possible preparation for a counter-offensive to retake Russian-controlled areas of the south.
Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-appointed deputy head ofKherson's city administration, told Interfax there had been no"critical damage" from the latest shelling.
He did not say how long this would delay its planned reopening.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe.
It was seized by the Russians early in the Ukraine war - in March - but kept its Ukrainian employees.
Russian forces currently hold the plant and surrounding areas, close to Ukrainian-held territory. It consists of six pressurised water reactors and stores radioactive waste.
Over the weekend, Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other of shelling the plant, which has prompted warnings of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster" from the International Atomic Energy Agency.
UN Secretary General António Guterres has today said "any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing".
The power plant is in the city of Enerhodar, in the south-east of Ukraine along the left bank of the Dnieper River.
The UK defence ministry says Russia is using the area to launch attacks - taking advantage of the "protected status" of the nuclear power plant to reduce the risk of overnight attacks from Ukrainian forces.
The UK's Ministry of Defence says Russia is "highly likely" to be deploying anti-personnel mines along its defensive lines in eastern Ukraine's Donbas.
Two more ships loaded with grain have set sail from
Ukraine's Black Sea ports, as part of the deal reached with Russia brokered by
the UN and Turkey.
Officials from Turkey's defence ministry say the first vessel,
the Sacura, which left the port of Pivdennyi, was carrying soybeans to Italy.
They say another ship, the Arizona, has left Chernomorsk with corn bound for southern Turkey.
About 20 million tonnes of grain have been stuck in Ukraine because
of the Russian invasion, leading to shortages and higher food prices in other
countries.
But after the deal was signed to allow safe passage, the
first ship to leave Ukraine since February headed for Lebanon last week.
On Sunday, four more ships carrying grain and sunflower oil left
the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk via a safe maritime corridor.
They sailed to Turkey for inspection as part of the agreement,
to make sure they were not carrying weapons.
Two then docked in Turkey, while the others headed to Italy
and China.
Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing - UN chief
United Nations
Secretary General António Guterres says he hopes international inspectors will
be allowed access to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Ukraine and
Russia have both accused each other of shelling the site, prompting warnings of
a “very real risk of a nuclear disaster” from the UN’s nuclear watchdog.
Zaporizhzhia,
in south-east Ukraine, is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and was seized
by the Russians in March but kept its Ukrainian employees.
“Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing,” Guterres says.
The UN secretary general has called for international inspectors to be given access to the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other of shelling the site
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Southern Defence Forces have reported successful missile and artillery strikes on key bridges and Russian army bases and munitions depots in the Kherson Region in the south of Ukraine
A positive development has been the safe passage of five grain ships from Ukraine's ports since a deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey
Highly likely Russia using anti-personnel mines in Donbas - MoD
The UK's Ministry of Defence says Russia is "highly likely" to be deploying anti-personnel mines along its defensive lines in eastern Ukraine's Donbas.
The mines have the potential to "inflict widespread casualties" among both Ukraine's military and local civilians, the MoD says in its regular intelligence update.
In Donetsk and Kramatorsk, Russia has "highly likely attempted the employment of PFM-1 and PFM-1S scatterable anti-personnel mines", the defence ministry says on Twitter.
The MoD says these are commonly called the "butterfly mine" and describes them as "deeply controversial, indiscriminate weapons".
The BBC has not been able to verify this information.
What are the terms of the grain deal?
The grain ships leaving Ukraine's waters are a sign of a rare diplomatic victory in a war that's raged for more than five months.
About 20 million tonnes of grain have been stuck at the ports since February - causing global shortages, high prices and worries of famine.
Under a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN last month, Russia agreed not to target ships in transit, while Ukraine said it would guide vessels through mined waters.
The deal, set to last 120 days, can be renewed if both sides agree.
The complex arrangement seems to be working, at least for now.
The success of this deal is vital for Ukraine - and the rest of the world.
If the deal holds, Ukraine expects to export up to three million tonnes of grain per month.
