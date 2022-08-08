. Copyright: .

Ukrainian forces have again shelled the Antonivskiy bridge in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

It has damaged construction equipment and delayed the reopening of the bridge, the agency report quotes a Russian-appointed official as saying.The bridge is one of only two crossing points for Russianforces to territory they have occupied on the western bank ofthe Dnipro river in southern Ukraine in what Moscow calls its"special military operation" in the country.

It has been a key target for Ukrainian forces in recentweeks.

Kyiv used high-precision rockets - supplied by the US - to try to destroy it in possible preparation for a counter-offensive to retake Russian-controlled areas of the south.

Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-appointed deputy head ofKherson's city administration, told Interfax there had been no"critical damage" from the latest shelling.

He did not say how long this would delay its planned reopening.