'Tell me this ain't true' - reaction as rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead

Award-winning author Frederick Joseph, known for his books exploring themes of social justice and racism, has added his voice to tributes pouring in for Takeoff.
“I want to see more black men with grey hair. Growing older and wiser.
“I’m heartbroken at the continuous need for us to post “Rest In Peace” because violence has taken another one of us. But here we are, sleep well, Takeoff."
Gun violence in the US disproportionately targets young black men.
According to a report published in May by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of US gun deaths surged by 35% in 2020 to the highest level since 1994 - with especially deadly levels for young black men, the report added.
African Americans were at least four times more likely to be killed by a gun, compared to fatality rates among the entire population.
Compared to their white counterparts, the CDC reports showed that black people were 12 times more likely to be killed by a gun than a white person.
'God be with all those who feel the loss'
Artists are reacting to Takeoff's killing. The overwhelming feeling is that of devastation.
Kirshnik Khari Ball, otherwise known as Takeoff, was a 28-year-old rapper.
He was born in 1994 in Lawrenceville, in the US state of Georgia, and began his rapping career in 2008 when he formed hip-hop group Migos with his uncle Quavo and first cousin Offset. He was the youngest of the group.
The three were raised together by Takeoff’s mother.
What happened at the bowling alley?
Takeoff was killed at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in Houston where he was playing dice with his uncle and bandmate, Quavo.
The shooting took place at about 02:30 local time (07:30 GMT).
Police said 40 to 50 guests had been at a private party when someone opened fire. Security guards in the area heard the shots but did not see who fired the gun.
When they arrived, officers said they found a large crowd and a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the head or neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Takeoff was identified as the victim by media outlets including the Associated Press (who spoke to a representative) TMZ, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.
However, police told the BBC they would not officially confirm an identity until the victim's family had been notified.
'God plz tell me this ain't true' - reactions to Takeoff's killing
Takeoff's last post on Instagram, posted less than 19 hours ago, has received an outpouring of comments from fans and artists well-known in the American rapping scene.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Takeoff’s solo career was flourishing
Takeoff released his own music alongside his Migos career.
His discography includes two studio albums - The Last Rocket and Only Built for Infinity Tracks - and several other singles.
He‘s was featured on tracks with the likes of Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg and Calvin Harris.
Only Built for Infinity Tracks was released on October 7. It’s a collaboration with Migos member and uncle Quavo. It peaked at number 7 in the US charts.
Just last night he released the video for song Messy, one of the tracks from the album.
Shooting left one dead and two in hospital - police detective
Michael Arrington, a detective at Houston Police Department, has been speaking to reporters at the scene.
He says the shooting "left one male deceased on the scene" after a private party ended in the early hours of the morning.
Arrington says two others were transported to hospitals nearby.
'God be with all those who feel the loss'
Artists are reacting to Takeoff's killing. The overwhelming feeling is that of devastation.
Takeoff posted picture on Instagram story hours before
Hours before Takeoff was shot dead, he posted on his Instagram story.
The picture showed him smoking, with the song "Stop Breathing" by Playboi Carti playing in the background.
Fans across the world mourn
Tributes are pouring in on Twitter as fans react to the news of Takeoff’s death.
One twitter user wrote, “Dark, evil world we live in. One of the biggest and best for me. Rest in peace.”
Another said: “TakeOff was the BEST Migo. Any song he CARRIED. From his personal joints to collaborations. I’m so heartbroken.”
One woman said: “Not the man born in Lawrenceville that attended Berkmar and made it. This is one hurting the community. RIP.”
'God plz tell me this ain't true' - reactions to Takeoff's killing
Takeoff's last post on Instagram, posted less than 19 hours ago, has received an outpouring of comments from fans and artists well-known in the American rapping scene.
He'd posted a teaser of his latest music video on Instagram, with the hashtag HappyHalloween.
The new music video, called Messy, was a joint venture with his uncle and Migos co-founder Quavo.
Most can't believe the rapper was shot dead - the motive behind the killing is not yet known.
Kida The Great, American hip-hop dancer, choreographer and actor, commented in the post saying: "Please god don't be real".
As did rapper Lil Pump, known for his songs Gucci Gang and I Love It, who said: "God plz tell me this ain't true".
Most comments have been pouring in over the last hour, as news of the shooting is confirmed.
YouTuber Yeezy Busta added: "Please don't let this be true. Praying it's not true".
Rapper Takeoff dead aged 28
Rapper Takeoff, who formed part of popular hip-hop trio Migos, has died after being shot in Houston, Texas.
Just hours after releasing his latest music video, the 28-year-old hip-hop star was killed in a bowling alley.
Police say the fatal incident happened shortly after 2:30am, but did not name the victim. However Takeoff's representative told AP news agency it was him.
Join us as we capture the reaction of music fans and stars around the world.