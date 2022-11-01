'Tell me this ain't true' - reaction as rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Copyright: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Award-winning author Frederick Joseph, known for his books exploring themes of social justice and racism, has added his voice to tributes pouring in for Takeoff.

“I want to see more black men with grey hair. Growing older and wiser.

“I’m heartbroken at the continuous need for us to post “Rest In Peace” because violence has taken another one of us. But here we are, sleep well, Takeoff."

Gun violence in the US disproportionately targets young black men.

According to a report published in May by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of US gun deaths surged by 35% in 2020 to the highest level since 1994 - with especially deadly levels for young black men, the report added.

African Americans were at least four times more likely to be killed by a gun, compared to fatality rates among the entire population.

Compared to their white counterparts, the CDC reports showed that black people were 12 times more likely to be killed by a gun than a white person.