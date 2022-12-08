Harry Dunn: Funny and caring with a passion for motorbikes
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
To those who knew him best, Harry Dunn was a funny and caring young man who was just starting to come into his own.
The 19-year-old twin had a passion for motorbikes, a sweet tooth and “great” sense of humour, his mother says.
His father, Tim Dunn, remembers his son’s love of Weymouth, a seaside town in Dorset, telling the BBC recently: “He would send me an Instagram picture of him sat looking out at the sea, saying: ‘Look where I am, Dad’.”
On the evening of 27 August 2019, Harry’s motorbike was struck by an SUV driven by Sacoolas on the wrong side of the road near the RAF Croughton military base in Northamptonshire.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time after.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the sentencing of Anne Sacoolas.
The 45-year-old US citizen admitted responsibility for the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn after crashing into his motorbike outside a US military base in 2019.
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Giles
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Harry Dunn: Funny and caring with a passion for motorbikes
To those who knew him best, Harry Dunn was a funny and caring young man who was just starting to come into his own.
The 19-year-old twin had a passion for motorbikes, a sweet tooth and “great” sense of humour, his mother says.
His father, Tim Dunn, remembers his son’s love of Weymouth, a seaside town in Dorset, telling the BBC recently: “He would send me an Instagram picture of him sat looking out at the sea, saying: ‘Look where I am, Dad’.”
On the evening of 27 August 2019, Harry’s motorbike was struck by an SUV driven by Sacoolas on the wrong side of the road near the RAF Croughton military base in Northamptonshire.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time after.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the sentencing of Anne Sacoolas.
The 45-year-old US citizen admitted responsibility for the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn after crashing into his motorbike outside a US military base in 2019.
She pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October.
It carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment but a community punishment or suspended jail sentence is often given.
Our home and legal correspondent Dominic Casciani will bring you updates from the courtroom as Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb gives her sentence at the Old Bailey this afternoon.
And a recent change in the law means you’ll also be able to watch the sentencing live when it happens by clicking the play icon at the top of this page.