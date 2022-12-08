PA Media Copyright: PA Media

To those who knew him best, Harry Dunn was a funny and caring young man who was just starting to come into his own.

The 19-year-old twin had a passion for motorbikes, a sweet tooth and “great” sense of humour, his mother says.

His father, Tim Dunn, remembers his son’s love of Weymouth, a seaside town in Dorset, telling the BBC recently: “He would send me an Instagram picture of him sat looking out at the sea, saying: ‘Look where I am, Dad’.”

On the evening of 27 August 2019, Harry’s motorbike was struck by an SUV driven by Sacoolas on the wrong side of the road near the RAF Croughton military base in Northamptonshire.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time after.