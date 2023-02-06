Turkey struck by 7.8 magnitude quake

Here is what we know:
The quake struck southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria, at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles)
Tremors were felt in various Turkish cities, including the capital Ankara, as well as in neighbouring countries like Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine
Reuters reported local Turkish officials said at least 10 people have been killed
Footage on social media show collapsed buildings and people stuck under rubble calling for help
The earthquake was followed 11 minutes later by an aftershock of magnitude 6.7
Images are starting to come in of the damage caused by the quake. Many are photos of collapsed buildings taken by locals in the early hours of Monday.
Watch: Tremors shake a home in Turkish city Diyarbakir
What do we know so far?
A major earthquake has struck south-eastern Turkey, near the city of Gaziantep.
The quake measured 7.8 magnitude on the US Geological Survey.
Follow this page for all the latest updates throughout the day.