At least 23 killed as tornado rips through Mississippi

James Parker Copyright: James Parker

We’re now starting to hear from people who witnessed the tornado.

James Parker said the devastation caused by the tornado in his hometown of Amory in Mississippi is “heartbreaking".

“There are trees bigger round than two people hugging, and they’re just broken as if they’re toothpicks," he said.

His neighbours' porch is now covered with what used to be the street's shade tree.

James said that the emergency response was "extremely fast", considering the extent of the damage and the number of fallen trees - but that the extent of the destruction is now clear.

“There are people’s pets walking around and nobody in sight looking for them - the only people out are the emergency services," he explained.

“Our little part of the street is lucky to have missed so much of the damage, but I can only imagine what the rest of our town is like.”

James and his mum are now safe after weathering out the storm at home.