At least 23 killed as tornado rips through Mississippi

We’re now starting to
hear from people who witnessed the tornado.
James Parker said the devastation
caused by the tornado in his hometown of Amory in Mississippi is “heartbreaking".
“There are trees bigger round than two people hugging, and
they’re just broken as if they’re toothpicks," he said.
His neighbours' porch is now covered with what used to be the street's shade tree.
James said that the emergency response was "extremely fast", considering the extent of the damage and the number of fallen trees - but that the extent of the destruction is now clear.
“There are people’s pets walking around and nobody in sight
looking for them - the only people out are the emergency services," he explained.
“Our little part of the street is lucky to have missed so
much of the damage, but I can only imagine what the rest of our town is like.”
James and his mum are now safe after weathering out the storm at home.
Local mayor gives account of his experience
The mayor of Rolling Fork, Eldridge Walker, told CNN about the state of his town this morning over images of scattered debris and gutted homes.
"Devastation. As I look from left to right, it's all I see. Lots of families affected and hurting... This community is in a situation we never expected."
"My city is gone," he said. "But we're resilient and we're going to come back."
Asked about the search effort, Mr Walker said "several victims" were trapped in their homes and taken to hospital and rescue efforts were still under way.
Mr Walker also said he and his family "watched the news and by the time we heard the warning and took cover in our bathroom the storm had hit".
He also asked people to "stay still and wait for first responders". "Houses that are torn up can be replaced but we can't replace a life," he said.
Watch: Devastation after tornado rolls across Mississippi
Reports of a tornado and strong thunderstorms stretched from the western edge of Mississippi, north through the centre of the state and into Alabama.
Footage of the storms has been posted on social media, and residents waking up to the devastation are seeing the scale of the destruction in their towns.
What happened?
At around 07:00 CDT (12:00 GMT) on Friday, Mississippi
residents were warned the state would experience severe weather beginning that afternoon and continuing through the night.
Tornadoes, hail, and
damaging winds were said to be likely, with the most likely time period for
strong tornadoes set to be late afternoon into evening.
People were also warned that a "line of strong to severe thunderstorms will
be capable of producing very intense rain rates" resulting in instances of flash flooding.
Overnight, the tornado hit several areas in western Mississippi. Roofs were lifted off houses and trees and power lines were torn down.
The tornado also brought hail the size of golf balls.
By morning, local residents said some towns - like the county seat of Sharkey County, Rolling Fork - were "gone".
Almost two dozen people are known to have died and several more might be trapped under the rubble.
As Mississippi woke up to the devastation on Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said the clean up was already under way - but warned people to stay far away from damaged power lines and not enter damaged buildings or walk through floodwaters.
Eyewitness: Eerily quiet before the tornado struck
Residents of Rolling Fork, a small town town in western Mississippi, said a tornado blew the windows out of the back of their homes. The damage in the area is reported to be particularly bad.
Local resident Brandy Showah told CNN: "I've never seen anything like this... This was a very great small town, and now it's gone."
Cornel Knight told the Associated Press that he, his wife and their three-year-old daughter were at a relative's home in Rolling Fork and that it was "eerily quiet" just before the tornado struck. He said the sky was dark but "you could see the direction from every transformer that blew".
He said the tornado struck another relative's house, where a wall collapsed and trapped several people inside.
Other people were trapped in piles of rubble, while some law enforcement units are unaccounted for in the county of Sharkey.
The southern US state was hit by severe weather on Friday
night. A tornado swept through the west of the state causing widespread
devastation across several rural communities. At least 23 people are known to
have died and dozens are injured. Several are still missing.
It is now 07.50am in Mississippi and the extent of the
destruction will become known as the day progresses.
The southern US state was hit by severe weather on Friday night. A tornado swept through the west of the state causing widespread devastation across several rural communities. At least 23 people are known to have died and dozens are injured. Several are still missing.
It is now 07.50am in Mississippi and the extent of the destruction will become known as the day progresses.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates.