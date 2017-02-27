Business Live: US shares gyrate

The Queen hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017.
It seeks to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the two countries.
The initiative was announced before Britain's decision to leave the EU but it could not be more timely.
Prime Minister Theresa May visited India last year and made it very clear she would like closer economic and military ties with the country.
Compensation changes 'long overdue'
Changes to the way compensation payments are calculated are "long overdue", according to a personal injury lawyer.
Sarah Stanton, a partner at Moore Blatch solicitors in London, told 5 live Drive: "Claimants have been left
with two options: one – the money running out at some stage in the future; or
taking a high-risk investment vehicle”.
Car insurers are up in arms over the move, which could push up premiums by up to £75. The Ministry of Justice says it has no choice under the current law.
The change is due to take effect from 20 March.
Drones made safer with new technology
And now some good news from drone lovers. Manufacturer DJI says it has installed technology in its M200 series which will warn the drone operator when a plane of helicopter is nearby.
Andrew Tyrie said Ms Truss "appears to have had little choice" under
the current legal framework to change the discount rate.
But he warned: "The result will be sharp rises in people's insurance premiums, and a big
hit to the public finances."
"The principle that people should receive full compensation for the losses
that they have suffered is a reasonable one. But implementing it in this way is
probably not, and has a look of absurdity about it."
Who killed the LSE deal?
A merger between the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse is looking increasingly unlikely to go ahead.
Sotheby's chief executive Tad Smith, said: "Our fourth quarter 2016 results came in better than expected largely due to a number of strong fourth quarter sales. These results reflect growing confidence in the market as collectors responded enthusiastically to the great collections and works we secured for sale."
Future is female for cyber crime fighters
GCHQ's National
Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is looking for the next generation of cyber spies and has turned the nation's girls to fill the ranks.
More than 5,000 girls have signed up to take part in the CyberFirst Girls Competition where teams will take on a number of challenges to progress to a national final in March.
The initiative is aim at inspiring more women to join the global cyber workforce where just 10% of staff are female.
Alison Whitney, deputy director for digital
services at the NCSC, said: "Having worked in cyber security for
over a decade I would recommend it to any young woman hoping to make a positive
impact on the world."
The winners will take home individual prizes
and their school will receive IT equipment worth £1,000.
FTSE 100 ends ahead
The FTSE 100
clawed back some ground on Monday to close up 16 points at 7,259.72.
Ahead of a speech to Congress on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump detailed his concerns about the country's infrastructure and which areas are likely to receive investment.
Mr Trump said: "We're going to make it easier for states to invest in infrastructure and I'm going to have a big statement tomorrow night on infrastructure.
"We spend $6trn in the Middle East and we have potholes all over our highways and our roads. I have a friend who's in the trucking business. He said 'my trucks are destroyed going from New York to Los Angeles. They're destroyed'. He said 'I'm not going to get the good trucks anymore'. He always prided himself on buying the best equipment. He said 'the roads are so bad that by the time we make the journey from New York to Los Angeles or back', he said 'the equipment is just beat to hell'.
"I said 'when has it been that before?' He said 'it has never' - he has been in business for 40 years - he said 'its never been like that. 40 years, never been like that'. So we're going to take care of that infrastructure, so we're going to start spending on infrastructure big. Not like we have a choice. Its not like "gee, lets hold it off".
Mr Trump added: "Our highways, our bridges are unsafe. Our tunnels, I mean we have tunnels in New York where the tiles are on the ceiling and you see many tiles missing. And you wonder you know you're driving 40 miles an hour, 50 miles an hour through a tunnel. Take a look at the Lincoln Tunnel and the Queens mid-town tunnel and you're driving and you see all this loose material, that's heavy. You know it was made made years ago so its heavy, today its light. Used to be better. The problem is you got to hold it up. And I say to myself every time I drive through, I say I wonder how many people are hurt, injured when they're driving 40-50 miles an hour through a tunnel and a tile falls off. And there's so many missing tiles and such loose concrete."
The president concluded: "So we have to fix our infrastructure. It is not like we have a choice. We have no choice and we're going to do it. It also happens to mean jobs which is a good thing."
More than the bare necessities
Moving Picture Company's Adam Valdez tells the BBC how the Jungle Book won an Oscar for best visual effects.
Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry, is concerned about
the Government's proposed changes
to the way compensation payments for people who suffer long-term injuries are calculated.
She says: "The unexpected, significant cut to the discount rate is a setback for the UK’s world-leading insurance industry. It subjects insurance companies to a large and sudden shock at a time when stability and predictability should be prioritised.
“We support a fair framework for claimants and defendants, but the way in which the discount rate is calculated is flawed, as it is based solely on short term market movements."
She adds: "It’s important that the planned consultation happens straight away, to make sure long term economic factors are included in the calculation of the discount rate.
“From the increasing strain of business rates to questions over the UK’s future relationship with Europe, the cumulative burden of challenges is weighing on UK companies. Now more than ever, it is critically important that firms have a stable policy framework to in which to grow, invest and drive prosperity for all parts of the UK.”
US stocks rise on Trump budget proposals
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.91 points to 20,832.67 following remarks by Donald Trump regarding his first budget proposal.
The US president said he will increase defense spending by $54bn, while reducing investment in other areas such as foreign aid.
Trump to spend on 'infrastructure big'
US President Donald Trump has pledged to increase infrastructure investment ahead of a speech he will make to Congress on Tuesday.
He said today: "We're going to start spending on infrastructure big."
The president also said his budget will raise spending on defense."We're going to do more with less and make the government
lean and accountable."
Mr Trump also added that he would cut tax "very very substantially" and will simplify the tax code.
Mittal upbeat on UK-India relations
One of India's biggest businesses believes Brexit is a boon for Anglo-India trade relations.
Rajan Bharti Mittal, vice
chairman of Bharti Enterprises, tells the BBC that removing the EU from the equation means deals can be reached in a much speedier fashion.
"The relationship between India-UK probably will be
more strengthened because they have been certain laws where EU also stepped in," he says.
He adds: "For a relationship, it’s a good time that both the countries
can actually reset the button and put the investment on a much faster
trajectory."
Bunzl
, the distribution and outsourcing business, led the risers, up 3.2% at £22.42 on hopes that US President Donald Trump's plan to increase US manufacturing will mean an uplift for the company's "gloves and boots and safety products".
Tesco announces mass demotion
Tesco has announced that it will replace 1,700 deputy managers at its Express convenience stores with lower paid "shift leaders".
The UK's largest supermarket said the move will create 3,300 new roles. It added that its existing 1,700 deputy managers will be offered new shift leader positions or alternative roles in other Tesco stores.
Tracey Clements, managing director of Convenience at Tesco said the changes will improve customer service by having "more of our colleagues on the shop floor, more often".
She added: "We appreciate that these changes will impact our deputy manager colleagues, and will do everything we can to support them throughout this period.”
Alibaba blames 'weak laws' for counterfeiting problems
Alibaba has blamed China's weak laws for its difficulties in stamping out counterfeiting on its e-commerce platforms.
The firm - which is lobbying to be taken off a US blacklist of marketplaces notorious for fakes - said it reported almost 4,500 counterfeiting operations to authorities in 2016, but they resulted in just 33 convictions.
"Ambiguities in the law have meant that enforcement officers have found it difficult to classify and quantify cases of counterfeiting, let alone commence legal proceedings," the Chinese firm said.
Authorities do not investigate counterfeiting operations with a value of less than 50,000 yuan ($7,280), it added.
Deutsche Boerse merger a 'commercial matter' - PM's spokesman
Deutsche Boerse's planned merger with the London Stock Exchange is a "commercial matter" for the companies involved, a spokesperson for Theresa May has said.
It came in response to reporters asking about a statement from the London Stock Exchange on Sunday which all but ended a planned merger that could have created Europe's biggest stock exchange.
The LSE said the deal was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission due to competition concerns, and that it would struggle to sell its MTS subsidiary to meet regulators' demands.
'Brexit is a wrinkle'
BBC World Service
Anya Hindmarch, the British designer of beautiful handbags and accessories, is upbeat about the country's post-Brexit future.
Number of freelancers has 'almost doubled since 2008'
The number of freelancers in the UK workforce has almost doubled since 2008, new research shows.
Industry association IPSE said that this group - who are distinct to self-employed people who own their own businesses - grew 43% to two million in 2016.
They also contributed £119bn to the economy last year, up from £109bn in 2015.
IPSE added that freelancers - who make up 42% of the wider 4.8 million self-employed population - continued to be the fastest-growing segment of self-employment.
Insurers drag on FTSE 100
The FTSE 100 has pared some of its earlier gains as insurers drag on the index, and is now up by just 0.16%.
Earlier the government unveiled new regulations that could push premiums up, and insurers' profits down. It's sent Direct Line 7.73% lower while Admiral has lost 2.94%.
The London Stock Exchange Group is also trading sharply lower
as hopes for its merger with Deutsche Borse fade. The stock is down by around 3%.
No quick UK-India trade deal
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
India's finance minister has said that a free trade deal
with Britain will take a “long time” and that no negotiations will start until
the Brexit process has been completed.
On a visit to the UK today to meet the Chancellor and the
Foreign Secretary to discuss trade, Arun Jaitley said there was “great
enthusiasm” for a deal.
But he made it clear that any talks would have to run “in
parallel” with current Indian negotiations with the European Union.
The EU and India launched free trade talks in 2007 but
progress has been slow.
“Both will move [in] parallel,” Mr Jaitley answered.
Treasury seeks departmental spending cuts
BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale writes
US market winning streak hits new milestone
The Dow Jones industrial average closed at a new high for the 12th consecutive day on Monday.
The US index of leading stocks ended 15.61 points ahead at 20,837.37, lifted by US President Donald Trump's promise to invest in infrastructure.
Catepillar, the construction equipment maker, remained the biggest riser with its shares up 2% at $97.42.
The Nasdaq close up 16.58 points at 5,861.90 and the S&P 500 advanced 2.39 points at 2,369.73.
Maker of faulty airbags pleads guilty
Takata has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge and agreed to pay $1bn after the Japanese auto parts maker admitted to hiding a fault that caused airbags to explode with too much force.
Detroit federal Judge George Caram Steeh accepted a guilty plea to a fraud charge from the company.
US prosecutors still are seeking extradition of three former Takata executives from Japan to face criminal charges.
A night to forget for PwC
Poor old PwC has really been getting it in the neck following the embarrassing mix-up over the best picture award at the Oscars .
The accountancy firm has been a hot topic on Twitter today....
Sony ups the ante on cool
Everything looks better in slow motion and now everyone has chance to be cool.
Sony has unveiled its new Xperia XZ Premium smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It captures slow-motion footage at four times the rate possible on Apple and Samsung's top-end models.
Watch the BBC's Spencer Kelly put it through its paces...
Crunch time for Brazil nuts
Those for a taste for Brazil nuts should stock up now. Poor weather means the harvest in 2017 could be between 30% and 40% down on normal years.
The Guardian reports that low rainfall in Bolivia, where more than half the global crop is grown, is already causing prices to escalate.
As Europe's biggest importer of Brazil nuts, the UK could be particularly hard hit.
Caterpillar's stock grows on Trump pledge
US stocks edged up higher on Monday, when the Dow Jones industrial average added 6.31 points at 20,828.07.
The index of leading shares fluttered between negative and positive territory following remarks about spending by US President Donald Trump ahead of his appearance in front Congress on Tuesday.
Caterpillar, the construction and mining equipment maker, led the risers after Mr Trump set out his aims for improving US infrastructure, in particular the country's roads and tunnels.
John Major pulls no punches over Brexit
US durable goods orders rise in January
Orders for US durable goods (items that last longer than three years) rose 1.8% in January after two months of declines.
Last month there was a surge in demand for commercial and military aircraft.
However, if you exclude the transport sector, orders slipped 0.2%.
Shares in Kaz Minerals slump
The biggest loser on the FTSE 250 is Kaz Minerals, with a near 6% slide.
The fall came after HSBC cut its price target for the company's shares.
Kaz is a copper miner, based in Kazakhstan.
Last year sales rose 43% to $969m and profits were $180m, reversing a loss in the previous year.
Global art market shrinks
The global art market shrank by 22% in 2016 as investors made fewer big-ticket purchases, new research shows.
According to Artprice - a database of art sales - art auctions worldwide totaled $12.5bn last year, down 22% from $16.1bn in 2015.
Despite the drop, more lower-cost art was sold, while China regained its position as the world's number one art market with $4.8bn of auction sales, beating the US.
Adidas shares race ahead
With a near 4% jump, shares in Adidas are the big winners on Germany's Dax index.
That's after positive comments from analysts at UBS and RBC. Both banks raised their price targets for the shares.
UBS analysts think that Adidas could surprise the markets this year with stronger than expected growth and profit margins.
Saudi Arabia to invest in Malaysian refinery
Saudi Arabia's state-controlled oil firm Aramco, has announced plans to invest $7bn in a giant oil refinery in Malaysia.
The project is being led by Malaysia's state oil firm, Petronas and is scheduled to come online in 2019.
It will be a challenge to Singapore which is a nearby hub for oil refining.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak made the announcement on the second day of a four-day state visit to Malaysia by Saudi Arabia's King Salman.
Buffett splashes out on Apple stocks
Billionaire investor Warren Buffet has revealed his company bought 120 million shares in Apple last quarter.
Mr Buffett told CNBC: "Apple strikes me as having quite a sticky product," adding that Berkshire Hathaway's stake was now worth about $17bn and amounted to 133 million shares.
The firm also bought more than $9bn shares in airlines which he believes are operating more efficiently than they used to.
Profits at Berkshire Hathaway rose 15% in the fourth quarter .
