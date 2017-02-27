Business Live: US shares gyrate

Getty Images

Ahead of a speech to Congress on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump detailed his concerns about the country's infrastructure and which areas are likely to receive investment.

Mr Trump said: "We're going to make it easier for states to invest in infrastructure and I'm going to have a big statement tomorrow night on infrastructure.

"We spend $6trn in the Middle East and we have potholes all over our highways and our roads. I have a friend who's in the trucking business. He said 'my trucks are destroyed going from New York to Los Angeles. They're destroyed'. He said 'I'm not going to get the good trucks anymore'. He always prided himself on buying the best equipment. He said 'the roads are so bad that by the time we make the journey from New York to Los Angeles or back', he said 'the equipment is just beat to hell'.

"I said 'when has it been that before?' He said 'it has never' - he has been in business for 40 years - he said 'its never been like that. 40 years, never been like that'. So we're going to take care of that infrastructure, so we're going to start spending on infrastructure big. Not like we have a choice. Its not like "gee, lets hold it off".

Mr Trump added: "Our highways, our bridges are unsafe. Our tunnels, I mean we have tunnels in New York where the tiles are on the ceiling and you see many tiles missing. And you wonder you know you're driving 40 miles an hour, 50 miles an hour through a tunnel. Take a look at the Lincoln Tunnel and the Queens mid-town tunnel and you're driving and you see all this loose material, that's heavy. You know it was made made years ago so its heavy, today its light. Used to be better. The problem is you got to hold it up. And I say to myself every time I drive through, I say I wonder how many people are hurt, injured when they're driving 40-50 miles an hour through a tunnel and a tile falls off. And there's so many missing tiles and such loose concrete."

The president concluded: "So we have to fix our infrastructure. It is not like we have a choice. We have no choice and we're going to do it. It also happens to mean jobs which is a good thing."