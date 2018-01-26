Business Live: Friday 26 January

Shares in Wynn Resorts, a hotel and casino group, have dived 10% after a Wall Street Journal report accused boss Steve Wynn of sexual misconduct.
The Journal said a dozen current and former employees "told of behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct".
Some described being pressured into performing sex acts with him, it said.
Responding to the claims, Mr Wynn said: "The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous."
Bombardier ruling good for UK
The UK's aerospace trade body ADS says the Bombardier ruling is positive news for the UK. If the US had won the case, the tariffs imposed could have led to job losses at Bombardier's factory in Belfast, it said.
Chief executive Paul Everitt said:
“This judgement from the
US International Trade Commission is positive news that will be warmly welcomed
by Bombardier, its workforce in Belfast and the whole supply chain of companies
in the UK and Ireland.
“Aerospace is a
competitive and growing sector, and it is important that customers should be
given access to the best technology and the most innovative products.
“It is great to see the commission has upheld the evidence put forward by Bombardier and by governments
in the UK and Canada.
“We look forward to
examining the details of the judgement when they are made available to
understand its full implications."
Boeing 'disappointed' by Bombardier ruling
It was Boeing who brought this case, arguing that Bombardier was not competing on a level playing field.
In a statement, it said:
"We are disappointed that the International Trade
Commission did not recognise the harm that Boeing has suffered from the
billions of dollars in illegal government subsidies that the Department of Commerce
found Bombardier received and used to dump aircraft in the US small
single-aisle airplane market.
"Those violations have harmed the US aerospace
industry, and we are feeling the effects of those unfair business practices in
the market every day.
“While we disagree with the ITC’s conclusion today, we
will review the Commission’s more detailed opinions in full as they are
released in the coming days."
Bombardier's statement
"Today’s decision is a victory for innovation,
competition, and the rule of law. It is also a victory for US airlines and
the US traveling public. The C Series is the most innovative and efficient
new aircraft in a generation. Its development and production represent
thousands of jobs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
"We are
extremely proud of our employees, investors and suppliers who have worked
together to bring this remarkable aircraft to the market. With this matter
behind us, we are moving full speed ahead with finalising our partnership with
Airbus.
"Integration planning is going well and we look forward to delivering
the C Series to the US market so that US airlines and the US flying
public can enjoy the many benefits of this remarkable aircraft."
Bombardier wins US trade case
Canada's Bombardier
has won an unexpected trade victory against
US planemaker Boeing, after a US agency rejected
imposing hefty duties on sales of Bombardier's new CSeries jet
to American carriers.
The US International Trade Commission voted 4-0 to reject
Boeing's claims that it suffered injury in the case, and
discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near
300% duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat CSeries jets
for five years.
The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based
Boeing, the world's largest maker of jetliners, which accused
Bombardier of selling the planes below cost in
the US market.
How has the stock market performed since Trump's election?
Analysis by BBC Reality Check team
“The stock market is
smashing one record after another, and has added more than $7 trillion in new
wealth since my election,” President Trump said at Davos.
Last week US media
reported that the US stock market had added $6.9 trillion in value since Mr
Trump’s election.
The figure comes from Bespoke Investment Group, a US-based
market analysis company. They derived it using the
Russell 3000 index, which represents 98% of all US stocks.
Mr Trump is right that stock markets have been hitting a
series of record highs recently.
In fact, in 2017, the Dow Jones industrial
average broke the record for breaking records, with 71 new highs recorded. It’s
already hit 10 record highs this January – and it set another when it opened on
Friday after Mr Trump’s speech.
The broader S&P index, which is a 500-stock index, has
performed similarly, hitting 62 highs in 2017.
However, the degree to which Mr Trump’s administration is
responsible for this is disputed.
In the US, stock markets have benefited from low interest
rates, as well as excellent performance from individual companies like Boeing.
Stock markets have rallied across the world over the last
year, so the US case is part of a global trend. In fact, since Mr Trump’s
election, Japanese and European markets have rallied more than US ones.
Reality Check
US president's claims on jobs tested
Analysis by BBC Reality Check team
President Trump used the speech at Davos
to highlight the good health of the American economy, and he made several claims about jobs and the stock
market.
He said 2.4 million jobs have been created
since he won the election in November 2016, and based on Bureau of Labour Statistics figures, he’s right.
Latest figures for February to December
2017 suggest approximately
1.8 million new jobs have been created (not including the 11 days from his inauguration to 31 January).
That’s fewer
than the same period in the last four years of the Obama
administration. Some people argue this could partly be because the labour market is at or close to so called full employment after consecutive months of growth.
The
president also made claims about unemployment, which he said is at its lowest
rate “in so many decades”. According to the latest government figures,
unemployment stands at 4%, the lowest since December 2000.
Mr Trump noted that unemployment among
African Americans and Hispanic Americans is at a record low.
At 6.8%, it is
indeed the lowest for African Americans since 1972 when the Bureau of Labour
Statistics started collected data for different groups. For Hispanic Americans,
the rate was 4.9% in December, which, along with the 4.8% rate recorded the
month before, equals the lowest rate since records started.
Low unemployment figures reflect a trend
that started under the Obama administration.
Slime takes over at the toy fair
Toy-makers are responding to the popularity of slime videos on YouTube with bucket-loads of DIY slime kits.
One slime-making manufacturer at Toy Fair 2018 told the BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones that it wanted to get children "off technology" and having fun again.
Earlier JD Wetherspoon cancelled its contract with the meat supplier Russell Hume.
Chairman Tim Martin apologised to customers after it was forced to remove meat from its menu on Tuesday, leaving customers without rump, sirloin or gammon at the chain’s weekly steak night.
He said: "Our decision to stop serving steak from Tuesday 23 January, despite limited information from the supplier, was the correct one. Steak is one of the most popular dishes on our menu, and we serve around 200,000 per week on average, about half of these on our extremely popular Tuesday night steak club.”
FSA boss acknowledges impact of meat scare probe on businesses
Jason Feeney, chief executive of the Food Standards Agency, says he recognises the impact of its investigation on businesses.
Russell Hume has supplied pub groups such as Marston's, Hilton Hotels and Jamie's Italian, not to mention care homes and schools.
Mr Feeney said:
"We do recognise the potential impact of our decisions on business and peoples’ livelihoods.
“Of course, public health remains our top priority and at no stage in the process has there been any indication that people have become ill from eating meat supplied by Russell Hume. This remains the case and we continue to assess the situation working with the relevant public health bodies."
FSA 'unable to provide more detail' on Russell Hume investigation
The FSA's statement doesn't contain much new news, which will irritate some who have argued it should be more transparent.
It says: "We are unable to provide further details which could potentially jeopardise future enforcement action."
It adds: "As a result of these further investigations which highlighted the serious issues of non-compliance, Russell Hume have been required to stop all production at the plants and detain all products.
"We then worked with the company so that they could initiate a voluntary recall of all affected products. Until the business can provide assurances that they are complying with the relevant legislation and that they are producing safe food, no meat can leave their sites."
Russell Hume recall linked to use-by dates
The Food Standards Authority has published a statement on its probe into food hygiene standards at meat supplier Russell Hume.
It comes hours after pub group JD Wetherspoon said it had cancelled its contract with the firm.
The FSA said its concerns were uncovered as the result of an unannounced audit at one site
which then led to a wider investigation.
"Based
on the evidence gathered we became concerned that there was a more systemic and
widespread problem which was more serious in terms of its scale and nature.
"It
was only at this stage issues of serious non-compliance were uncovered. These
related to a number of issues including concerns about procedures and processes
around use by dates."
BNP Paribas pleads guilty to currency-rigging conspiracy
French bank BNP Paribas has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $90m criminal fine in the US for conspiring to rig foreign currency markets.
The bank's US arm admitted to having conspired to fix prices for Central and Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African currencies from September 2011 to July 2013.
The US Justice Department said the conspiracy involved bogus trades, coordinated trading, and agreements on what prices to quote to specific customers.
The French bank issued a statement saying: “BNP Paribas USA deeply regrets the past misconduct that led to this settlement, which was a clear breach of the high standards on which it operates.”
FTSE 100 closes higher
The London market has closed up after UK GDP figures beat expectations.
It ended Friday 0.7% higher at 7,665.54 points, in spite of a continued rally in the pound.
Strong performers included BAE Systems which gained 3.8%, Imperial Brands, up 3.4% and Next, up 3%.
Earlier official data showed the UK economy expanded by a better-than-expected 0.5% in the last three months of 2017.
'No more secrets', the key to ending gender inequality
All this week, we have been asking top business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos about the issue of sexual harassment, gender discrimination and unfair pay: how do you stamp it out?
Delays at Dover could cost freight companies millions warn Labour
Helen Catt
Political editor, BBC South East
Why is everyone so worried about Dover?
It really comes down to speed and space.
Over the years, the Port has got more and more efficient so
drivers can arrive, get on a boat and get off in France with minimal
interruption. That means it can get large volumes of traffic through,
very quickly, in an almost constant flow.
The downside is that any interruption to that flow causes
delay and disruption.
Which is where space comes in. The physical port is not
large; there's simply nowhere to put backed-up traffic so it spills out onto
surrounding roads.
Hemmed in by cliffs, sea and the town itself, the port has
nowhere to expand.
For a final problem, its speed means it's a favoured route
for perishable goods (like fruit or medicine) so delays don't have to be long
before they start causing serious issues for freight firms.
Donald Trump came to Davos with a mission to reassure
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
Few people knew what to expect.
Would this be belligerent Trump - wagging his finger at the global elite about how divorced they were from reality, from what people really want?
Or would this be conciliatory Trump, setting a different tone? We heard the second.
The president touched many of the World Economic Forum's erogenous zones. But many were not quite sure how to take it considering the pit bull they were expecting.
Will pay cuts reduce gender pay gap?
