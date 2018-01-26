Business Live: Friday 26 January

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The UK's aerospace trade body ADS says the Bombardier ruling is positive news for the UK. If the US had won the case, the tariffs imposed could have led to job losses at Bombardier's factory in Belfast, it said.

Chief executive Paul Everitt said:

“This judgement from the US International Trade Commission is positive news that will be warmly welcomed by Bombardier, its workforce in Belfast and the whole supply chain of companies in the UK and Ireland.

“Aerospace is a competitive and growing sector, and it is important that customers should be given access to the best technology and the most innovative products.

“It is great to see the commission has upheld the evidence put forward by Bombardier and by governments in the UK and Canada.

“We look forward to examining the details of the judgement when they are made available to understand its full implications."