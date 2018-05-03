Cambridge Analytica closure reaction

Getty Images

Tesla has just posted a hefty quarterly loss, but says Model 3 production is on track.

Tesla reported a loss of $709.6m, or $4.19 per share, for the first quarter ended 31 March, compared with a loss of $330.3m, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

Tesla said it produced 2,270 Model 3s per week in the last week of April, up from 2,250 in the second week of the month.