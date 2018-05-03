Cambridge Analytica closure reaction
Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price
Summary
- TSB boss uncertain when IT issues will be solved
- Miners lead FTSE 100 higher
- Profits down at Paddy Power
- Xerox boss quits
- Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Live Reporting
By Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
Will the EU cost people more than a daily coffee?
Laurence Peter
BBC News
The EU says it is that cheap for each citizen, but Brexit now adds to a big budget headache.Read more
Good night
That's all for tonight on the Business Live page.
Do join us again tomorrow from 06:00.
Tesla posts big quarterly loss
Tesla has just posted a hefty quarterly loss, but says Model 3 production is on track.
Tesla reported a loss of $709.6m, or $4.19 per share, for the first quarter ended 31 March, compared with a loss of $330.3m, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.
Tesla said it produced 2,270 Model 3s per week in the last week of April, up from 2,250 in the second week of the month.
Cambridge Analytica investigations 'have to continue'
Damian Collins (pictured centre), who chairs the Department of Culture, Media, and Sport select committee, tells the BBC: "We've got to make sure that this is not an attempt to run and hide - that these companies aren't closing down to try and avoid being rigorously investigated for the allegations that have been made against them about the way they've used data, the ethics and the legality of their practices.
"Those investigations have to continue. We have to know what happened. It's very easy to close down companies and for the people behind those companies to re-emerge elsewhere with their data and their contacts intact."
Privacy watchdog to monitor any Cambridge Analytica successors
UK privacy watchdog the Information Commissioner's Office has said it will "monitor closely any successor companies" to the firm involved in the Facebook data scandal.
A spokeswoman for the Information Commissioner's Office said: "The ICO has been investigating the SCL Group and Cambridge Analytica as part of a wider investigation into the use of personal data and analytics by political campaigns, social media companies and others.
"We will be examining closely the details of the announcements of the winding down of Cambridge Analytica and the status of its parent company.
"The ICO will continue its civil and criminal investigations and will seek to pursue individuals and directors as appropriate and necessary even where companies may no longer be operating. "We will also monitor closely any successor companies using our powers to audit and inspect, to ensure the public is safeguarded."
Cambridge Analytica names set up data company
There's some interesting reports going round Twitter linking some of the people connected to Cambridge Analytica to a company that was set up in August 2017 called Emerdata.
Companies House records show that Alexander Nix, the former chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, became a director on 23 January.
Cambridge Analytica 'shouldn't escape scrutiny through closure'
Cambridge Analytica, the firm embroiled in a controversy over its handling of Facebook data, should not escape scrutiny through its decision to shut down, Damian Collins, chairman of parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, says.
"They are party to very serious investigations and those investigations cannot be impeded by the closure of these companies," he says.
"I think it's absolutely vital that the closure of these companies is not used as an excuse to try and limit or restrict the ability of the authorities to investigate what they were doing."
Cambridge Analytica's empty space...
Cambridge Analytica's move to close comes in the wake of rising legal costs in the Facebook investigation and the loss of clients following revelations about the firm in March.
The firm was created around 2013 initially with a focus on US elections, with $15m in backing from billionaire Republican donor Robert Mercer and a name chosen by future Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, the New York Times reported.
Cambridge Analytica marketed itself as providing consumer research, targeted advertising and other data-related services to both political and corporate clients.
After 2016 Cambridge Analytica chief executive Alexander Nix went to more clients to pitch his services, the Times reported last year.
The company boasted it could develop psychological profiles of consumers and voters which was a "secret sauce" it used to sway them more effectively than traditional advertising could.
Facebook: Data investigation continues
Facebook has said Cambridge Analytica closing down will not affect its investigation into what happened in relation to the data scandal.
"This doesn't change our commitment and determination to understand exactly what happened and make sure it doesn't happen again," said a spokesman.
"We are continuing with our investigation in cooperation with the relevant authorities."
Cambridge Analytica blames media coverage for closure
Cambridge Analytica, the firm behind the Facebook data-sharing scandal, has said adverse media coverage led it to close.
"Over the past several months, Cambridge Analytica has been the subject of numerous unfounded accusations and, despite the company's efforts to correct the record, has been vilified for activities that are not only legal, but also widely accepted as a standard component of online advertising in both the political and commercial arenas," it said.
"Despite Cambridge Analytica's unwavering confidence that its employees have acted ethically and lawfully... the siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the company's customers and suppliers.
"As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business."
Cambridge Analytica is shutting down
Political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, is shutting down, it says.
The firm was accused of improperly using data on behalf of political clients.
According to Facebook, data about up to 87 million of its members was harvested by an app and then passed onto the political consultancy.
The social network declined to comment on the latest development.
Read more here.
Fed holds interest rates steady
The Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady, as expected, and said it expects inflation to "run near" its 2% target over the medium term.
The US central bank made the decision at the end of its two-day meeting in Washington.
The Fed is expected to raise rates to curb inflation, which has been minimal in recent years but showed signs of increasing in recent months.
In its release, the bank noted that its inflation target is "symmetric".
Greg McBride, chief financial analyst of Bankrate.com, said that gives policymakers some "wiggle room" to maintain a gradual policy, even if inflation exceeds its target.
Wall Street shares jumped after the release.
Can the Brexit customs puzzle be solved?
Cabinet showdown over customs plan
Senior ministers have met to try to thrash out the UK's new customs arrangements post-Brexit.Read more
Is Tesla heading for trouble?
Tesla is facing more questions about its financial viability ahead of its latest results on Wednesday.
The electric car-maker is facing a cash crunch, caused by a combination of a major debt load and heavy spending.
Tesla boss Elon Musk says the firm could be profitable this year and dismissed concerns with an April Fool's Day joke about bankruptcy.
However, analysts are less jovial and say Tesla's problems are serious.
The devil and the deep blue sea
Financial Times
Retail therapy: a two-for-one offer
Douglas Fraser
Scotland business & economy editor
BBC Scotland business editor Douglas Fraser has this to say about the proposed merger of Asda and Sainsbury's:
"Tuesday brought new market intelligence, from market analyst Kantar Worldpanel, suggesting that the current joint share for the betrothed would give them 31% of the groceries market.
"Competition regulators have stopped Tesco from growing beyond 30% of the UK grocery market. And as it has lost ground to the Lidl and Aldi insurgency, Tesco now has below 28%.
"Over the years, Kantar has shown how much Asda, in particular between 2014 and 2016, has struggled against German discounters.
"The strategy of linking Asda with Sainsbury's could help with that, both by having Asda focus more on the budget conscious, and with both brands being used to drive harder deals from suppliers."
Read more here.
More franchise fun in store
Paul Pester gives up £2m bonus
The boss of TSB, Paul Pester, has given up his bonus after the bank's IT fiasco.
The bonus totals £2m, made up of £1.6m deferred from 2017 and £400,000 withheld earlier.
Mr Pester says: "This has been an incredibly difficult time for some of our customers and I’m deeply sorry for the problems they have had since we moved to our new banking platform.
"This is not the level of service they deserve and expect from TSB. Our focus is on fixing the remaining issues as soon as possible and ensuring no TSB customer is left out of pocket."
Read more here.
Tesla 'hiring binge a sign of trouble'
Tesla plans to take on four hundred people a week for several weeks as part of a push to deliver cars to waiting customers, says a Forbes article.
This does not bode well for the firm, which is trying to solve its problems delivering its Model 3, the article says.
"Make no mistake: it's a sign of desperation. The Model 3 launch has been a disaster, and hiring a bunch of people in a hurry is only going to make things worse for Tesla, not better," it says.
Tesla 'burns cash'
Tesla might not have enough cash to make it through the calendar year, according to Bloomberg analysis.
The electric car firm "burns through more than $6,500 every minute", with an ongoing "hiring binge is probably contributing to Tesla’s financial straits".
In 2010, Tesla had 899 employees. It now has nearly 40,000 workers, Bloomberg says.
'Can't give a date'
TSB chief executive Paul Pester tells MPs on the Treasury Select Committee he can't say when the bank's IT problems will be fully resolved.
Would you have gone live?
Chair Nicky Morgan asks if the TSB bosses would have approved the migration if they knew then it would result in TSB's IT meltdown.
Paul Pester says: "If I had a time machine I would take myself back to one minute before one clock in the afternoon, and I would change the decision. If there was one decision in my life that I could change, it was the decision to go ahead with the migration on Sunday afternoon. Clearly that was a terrible decision, for our bank, for our customers, and for me personally, and of course I would change it."
What kind of a hit will TSB take from IT fiasco?
How much of a hit will the bank have to take? Not sure, says TSB chief executive Paul Pester, but waiving April overdraft fees and interest will cost it £10m.
Will people's credit standing be affected? If customers feel their credit score has been affected they should talk to TSB, but the IT meltdown shouldn't affect people's credit score, Mr Pester says.
What about compensation?
The questioning comes around to compensation for TSB customers affected by the IT fiasco. One customer lost a non-returnable deposit on a car becasue she was unable to transfer the balance on time, and the dealer then sold the car to another party. Waht happend to more complex cases for comensation?
Paul Pester says: "We have a process within the bank, as do all banks, for dealing with consequential loss, as you say, knock-on, chain reaction effects, so we would be very happy to talk to your constituent about that... We would be very happy to discuss this."
'Help, please'
So what is the bank doing for vulnerable customers. One customer contacted her MP to say: "I am at my wits end. No electricity or gas, running on emergency which is about to be cut off. Help, please."
Mr Pester apologises again for disruption to customers, and says the bank is trawling social media using artificial intelligence and its own teams to try to identify vulnerable customers.
TSB wedding stress couple to get compensation
No bonus for Paul Pester
Could TSB cope with demand?
TSB customers had a whole weekend when the IT system was down during the migration - did TSB have plans in place to cope with the high levels of demand?
Chief executive Paul Pester says: "In our planning, we had assumed very high levels of usage of our telephony centre, we had assumed very high usage of our app... One of the reasons that the independent review has to look at this issue, is why all of our testing led us to believe that the website and the app would easily cope with these volumes."
Why are former TSB customers getting alert texts?
Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan says: "Why are people who closed accounts years ago getting balance alert texts?"
TSB chief executive Paul Pester says: "We're required to keep data on our customers for seven years... You remember where TSB came from, how TSB was created because Lloyds Banking Group received state aid, and as one of the penalties that the UK government suffered from Europe was to have to establish a new bank. [The data migration] is the final step in the establishment of that new bank, of separating ourselves from Lloyds, of enabling the UK of meeting its obligations to Europe."
'Tests were misleading'
Why did TSB go ahead with the process of migrating to a new system?
Richard Meddings, the chairman of TSB, says: "The board of TSB decided to go when it thought it was ready on the basis of a process that was a rigorous process"
Chief executive Paul Pester says there was "extensive testing of individual units of software, putting units together and flushing data through them."
The bank ran dress rehearsals and various tests, and all the tests led TSB to conclude it was ready for migration, he says.
"The thing we're struggling with is what happened after the migration, which clearly showed that those tests were misleading us," Mr Pester says.
TSB figures on IT crisis
Chief executive Paul Pester says: "We have about 5.2 million customers, and about 1.9 million of them are users of our online platform."
The number of log-ins to the mobile app is 700,000 to 800,000 per day.
He said the percentage of customers not able to log into mobile app was 5%.
Not quite sorted out yet?
Treasury committee chair Nicky Morgan says: "Some of our colleagues here in the room tell me they are still not able to log into their TSB accounts on the mobile app."
But chief executive Paul Pester deflects the question: "Nice to know so many of you are our customers! Thanks for banking with TSB."
Standing orders problems resolved?
Now we move onto problems with standing orders, which TSB said today had been resolved.
Treasury committee chair Nicky Morgan double checks. "Have all the standing order problems resolved?" she asks.
Chief executive Paul Pester replies: "Yes. A small amount of standing orders going out of TSB appeared as if they had not been paid, but they had been...
"Debit card transactions are working as planned. All of our ATMs across the UK are functioning at 98% availability, which is standard for a bank, all the direct debits are working.
"The engine is working - the problem is handling customers accessing online banking, particularly through the mobile app."
TSB 'engine running smoothly' despite complaints, boss says
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
Why should TSB customers trust Mr Pester?
TSB boss Paul Pester is asked why customers should trust him to run the bank given the IT fiasco.
"They should trust me because I will ensure I will bring TSB out of the problems we're in. I have promised customers they will not be out of pocket," he says.
"Migration has been our number one corporate risk. Building the new platform, migrating our data from LLoyds to the new platform... has been number one on our risk register.
"We have receive 40,000 complaints, we usually expect to receive 3,000 complaints during this period. We will deal with these complaints."
'The buck stops with me'
So who is responsible for the TSB IT fiasco? Boss Paul Pester says he is.
"The buck stops with me. Of course I take absolute responsibility for what has happened to TSB customers, I take absolute responsibiliy for the inconvience caused to our customers," Mr Pester says.
"I'm the chief executive. As the chief executive officer, I absolutely take full responsibility for what has happened with TSB and the platform migration."
Customers: We're still not able to access our accounts
TSB chief executive Paul Pester says that customers should be able to log in successfully on both the online banking website and the smartphone app now.
However, chair Nicky Morgan (pictured) reads out a tweet from a TSB customer who is watching the committee hearing:
"I'm watching the TSB chief executive testifying before the committee and simultaneously trying to log into my acocunt on the website.
"I still can't log in."
TSB boss: Service level 'unacceptable'
TSB chief executive Paul Pester continues that TSB customers had an "unacceptable level of service" during IT problems at the bank that went on for more than two weeks.
"You'll be aware that the source of the issues is a migration we did last weekend, we extracted all customer records for 5.2bn customers, transferred the records and loaded them onto a new platform," said Mr Pester.
"It's important to understand that that transfer of data went smoothly from Lloyds to the new platform. The underlying engine of the bank is running smoothly, the issues we're seeing is the platform's ability to carry customers accessing it online and on the mobile app."
"We expect 95% of customers to be able to log into the app and website, we did not see that," he added.
TSB 'a broken bank'
The Treasury select committee is quizzing TSB executives. Chair Nicky Morgan says TSB is "a broken bank" after ongoing IT problems.
"Let me start by apologising to our customers", says Paul Pester.