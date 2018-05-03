Business Live: Wall Street slips

Wall Street ended mostly lower amid investor worries over interest rates and trade, while Tesla shares plummeted following a public hissy fit by chief Elon Musk.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed almost flat at 25,930 points, recovering after sinking 1.6% at its nadir on Thursday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite also dropped 0.2%.

"It is a little perplexing that the market is reacting the way," said William Lynch, director of investment at Hinsdale Associates. "Earnings have been fantastic."

Tesla fell more than 5% to $284.74.