Business Live: Apple tops Wall Street

Top officials from China and the US reached a consensus on some aspects of the countries' trade row, but disagreements over other issues remain "relatively big", Reuters reports.

The talks over the past two days have involved a US trade delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and senior Chinese officials, and followed months of threats and counter-threats from both sides over trade practices.

So what was proposed?

Key points include China saying it would lower tariffs on some US products, including cars, Reuters reports.

The US wanted China to cut tariffs on all products to US levels.

The two sides gave opinions on solving tariff issues.

On trade:

China said it could increase US imports, but it asked the US to let its government and companies freely buy Chinese tech, products and services. The US has been leery of the threat of Chinese cyber espionage.

China also asked for imports of cooked poultry into the US to be allowed.

The US wants China to cut its trade imbalance immediately, and to cut its trade surplus in goods with the US by at least $200bn by 2020.

It also asked China not distort trade through investment restrictions.

The two sides exchanged opinions on expanding US exports to China and bilateral services trade, said Xinhua.

There were also discussions on bilateral investment, intellectual property, telecoms firm ZTE's appeal on sanctions, and agriculture, Reuters reports.