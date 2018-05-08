Business Live: Oil prices see-saw

Getty Images

Audi says it discovered what it calls "irregularities" in the emissions controls of some A6 and A7 models while carrying out internal investigations in the wake of the scandal that engulfed the VW Group two years ago. It notified the authorities itself.

It is worth remembering that the VW Group is still under intense scrutiny from US regulators. Continued surveillance by a court-appointed monitor was a condition of the $4.3bn settlement agreed with the Department of Justice last year.

So it is unlikely that the latest concerns arise from any new deliberate wrongdoing.

Reports suggest the software in question limits the injection of adblue - an additive used to help clean exhaust gases - when the contents of the adblue tank run low. That in turn means emissions go up.

It could be a defeat device - or it could be a system originally designed just to give users a bit more time to fill up their adblue tanks, but which is now deemed to be unacceptable because of its impact on emissions.

Either way, Audi clearly has some explaining to do. Embarrassing perhaps - particularly as the news has come out the day before Audi's AGM. But a 'smoking gun' pointing to more serious issues? Probably not.