Business Live: Next raises profit forecast

Getty Images

Wall Street stocks rose on Wednesday, with energy shares boosted by higher oil prices and banking shares advancing on expectations of increased interest rates.

The Dow Jones gained 0.8% to close at 24,542.5 points. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1% to 2,697.7, and the tech-rich Nasdaq jumped 1% to 7,339.9.

OIl-linked shares enjoyed a strong session after President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal lifted shares of Dow members ExxonMobil, Chevron and other companies across the sector.

"A lot of investors have been underweight on energy and now see some stability on that sector," said Nate Thooft, senior managing director at Manulife Asset Management.