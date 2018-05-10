Business Live: Next raises profit forecast
Summary
- Crude oil prices rise on Iran concerns
- Toyota reports record annual profit
- Greggs shares dive after flat profit outlook
By Tom Espiner
Oil surge boosts Wall Street
Wall Street stocks rose on Wednesday, with energy shares boosted by higher oil prices and banking shares advancing on expectations of increased interest rates.
The Dow Jones gained 0.8% to close at 24,542.5 points. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1% to 2,697.7, and the tech-rich Nasdaq jumped 1% to 7,339.9.
OIl-linked shares enjoyed a strong session after President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal lifted shares of Dow members ExxonMobil, Chevron and other companies across the sector.
"A lot of investors have been underweight on energy and now see some stability on that sector," said Nate Thooft, senior managing director at Manulife Asset Management.
EU considers blocking US Iran sanctions
The EU is updating a blocking statute which would ban any EU company from complying with US sanctions on Iran and does not recognise any court rulings that enforce US penalties, Reuters reports.
However, its rules are vague and difficult to enforce, making it more of a political threat, the news agency said.
Johnny come philately
Bond investor Bill Gross, founder of Pimco, is to auction off part of his extensive collection of stamps.
Mr Gross's mother gave him a collection she had put together with a view to putting him through university when he graduated from high school (the US equivalent of secondary school).
Unfortunately, the collection of mass-produced stamps turned out to be worth less than their face value.
Charles Shreve, Mr Gross's philately adviser for more than 20 years, said Mr Gross collected the stamps "to prove that (his) mother was right - that buying stamps can be fun and make money. She just bought the wrong ones."
Mr Gross set about building one of the world's most valuable collections of US stamps, valued at $42m.
A sticky wicket
Iran warning to Trump
Rolls-Royce operations chief 'worked himself out of role'
Rolls-Royce Holdings chief operating officer Simon Kirby will leave the engine company in June as the British manufacturer looks to streamline its business, Reuters reports.
Chief executive Warren East said in a memo: "I want to thank Simon for his huge contribution to reducing central costs as part of the transformation programme, despite in doing so, working himself out of his own role."
Oil prices highest since 2014
The price of Brent oil futures has surged above $77 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said the US would pull out of a nuclear deal with Iran and re-impose sanctions.
The move could affect global oil supplies.
France's Macron calls for broader Iran nuclear deal
French President Emmanuel Macron has said US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was a mistake and Europe needed to stick to the agreement and discuss broadening it.
"Along with our partners, we need to prevent tensions escalating in the region," Mr Macron told Germany's ARD television.
"It is therefore necessary, as of today, to immediately broaden the topics of discussion to make it possible for all parties to move towards a broader agreement at some point," he said.
Earlier, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani told Mr Macron that Europe has a "limited opportunity" to preserve the nuclear deal with Tehran, Reuters reported.
EU hurt as US flexes sanctions muscles
Simon Jack
BBC Business Editor
When the US decides to throw its weight about, non-US countries and companies can get hurt.
Primary sanctions restrict US companies from doing business with Iran. Secondary sanctions restrict US companies doing business with non-US companies who do business with Iran.
If these kinds of sanctions are applied aggressively, it could prove particularly painful for some of Europe's biggest companies.
Airbus has a $20bn order from Iranian airlines for nearly 100 planes. If Airbus wants to keep selling planes into the world's biggest aviation market, that deal - along with a similar-sized order for Boeing planes - looks dead.
Rising slowly, falling quickly
Simon Gompertz
BBC personal finance correspondent
AT&T payments to Trump lawyer 'more than reported'
US telecoms giant AT&T paid Essential Consultants, a company set up by US President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, more than the $200,000 that came to light late on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reports.
The total could be as much as $600,000, at $50,000 per month for a year.
Payments by AT&T were described on Tuesday by Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who also said a company owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg and other corporations had paid Essential Consultants for certain services.
Donald Trump has been against AT&T's proposed deal to buy Time Warner, and the US Department of Justice has tried to block it.
Brexit to 'force Airbus sat-nav work on Galileo out of UK'
Google bans abortion poll ads in Ireland
Google will ban all advertisements relating to Republic of Ireland's forthcoming referendum on abortion, which takes place on 25 May.
On Tuesday, Facebook started to block ads relating to the referendum that did not originate from advertisers inside Ireland.
However, Google said all ads relating to the vote would be blocked.
Google's ads appear on millions of websites, including its video-sharing platform YouTube.
Oil surge boosts S&P 500
The US S&P 500 share index has risen, with shares of energy companies getting a boost from surging oil prices after President Donald Trump decided to pull the US out of a nuclear deal with Iran.
The S&P energy index rose 2.2% as oil prices hit their highest levels since late 2014 after Trump announced the "highest level" of sanctions against the OPEC member.
However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq slipped.
"While [the energy sector] is providing near-term support for US indexes, I wonder whether it will help in the longer-term, with the decision potentially increasing geopolitical risk," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 17 points, or 0.07%, at 24,343, the S&P 500 was up 4.4 points, or 0.17%, at 2,676 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 5 points, or 0.06 percent, at 7,262.
Use 'em or lose 'em...
The Times financial editor Patrick Hosking tweets:
Tangled web
Three multinational companies and one firm with links to Russia that allegedly paid money into a fund used by Donald Trump's personal lawyer to pay off porn actress Stormy Daniels have said the fees were for legitimate business purposes, the Financial Times reports.
US telecoms giant AT&T, drugs firm Novartis, Korea Aerospace, and Columbus Nova paid more than $1m in total to Essential Consultants, which was set up by lawyer Michael Cohen, Ms Daniels lawyers allege.
Essential Consultants paid Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 ahead of the US election in return for her silence about an alleged affair with Mr Trump in 2006.
Mr Trump's attorney Rudi Giuliani has said Mr Trump, who denies the affair, reimbursed Mr Cohen for the pay-off.
Columbus Nova is an investment vehicle for the Renova Group, run by Viktor Vekselberg, both of which are subject to US sanctions.
Columbus Nova allegedly paid Essential Consultants $500,000, according to Ms Daniels' lawyers, the FT said.
A lawyer for Columbus Nova said "reports Mr Vekselberg used Columbus Nova as a conduit for payments to Michael Cohen were false," the FT reported.
AT&T, which has been catching flak from Mr Trump over its proposed merger with Time Warner, said it had paid Essential Consultants "to provide insights" into the Trump administration.
Novartis said it wanted advice on US healthcare policy, and Korea Aerospace, which is vying for a US jet contract, said it wanted advice on US accounting standards.
Iran's oil output
US Iran sanctions may 'throttle trade'
So what does the re-imposition of US sanctions mean for European businesses?
UK defence think tank Rusi says that primary US sanctions, which stop US firms dealing with Iran, were never lifted.
What was waived in the Iran deal were secondary sanctions meant to stop non-US companies from conducting business with Iran.
With those sanctions back in place, European businesses, especially banks who have been fined in the past, face "potentially grave consequences", says Rusi research fellow Emil Dall.
However, European leaders want to salvage the deal. Trade between Iran and Europe has grown from $9.2bn in 2015, when the deal was agreeed, to $25bn in 2017.
Without coordinated action from the US and Europe, "President Trump’s decision may therefore only succeed in throttling trade with Iran, rather than eliminating it," Mr Dall says.
However, sanctions may ultimately lead to the deal's collapse, he adds.
Who buys oil from Iran?
Germany aims to shield firms after US withdrawal from Iran deal
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has said he will try to protect European companies from any adverse effects from US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from an international nuclear deal with Iran and reinstate sanctions.
"We'll try to do everything in our means so that European companies will be affected as little as possible," Mr Scholz said, adding it will take some time to get clarity about the consequences.
Virgin Money reviews CYBG bid
Virgin Money is still reviewing a takeover offer by rival British bank CYBG and an announcement will be made in due course, chairwoman Irene Dorner says.
CYBG, which is made up of Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and app B, has made a £1.6bn all-share offer for Virgin Money which the lenders said on Monday could create one of Britain's biggest banks.
Iran nuclear deal: UK won't walk away, says Boris Johnson
Britain has "no intention of walking away" from the Iran nuclear deal despite the United States pulling out, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says.
Mr Johnson told MPs the UK would "strive to preserve the gains" made by the international agreement.
The 2015 deal curbed Iran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of UN, US and EU sanctions.
US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he will pull out, describing it as "defective at its core".
Tinder owner not worried about Facebook's dating app
Match Group, the owner of several dating apps including Tinder and Match.com, has said it's not worried about Facebook's new dating app, which was unveiled last week.
The firm said Facebook's entry into the marketplace might even help de-stigmatise the online dating scene, and boost user numbers across the board.
Match also said the average user of online dating services was active on three apps at a time and that it was "not a winner-take-all market".
"We don't think Facebook will have any impact on Tinder, which is our growth engine," Match chief executive Mandy Ginsberg said.
The comments came as the firm released better-than-expected quarterly numbers for the first three months of 2018.
Net profit more than trebled from a year earlier, to $99.7m (£73.6m), while revenue grew 36% to $407m.
The tentacles of Iran sanctions get complicated
HMRC warns of tax rebate scam
HMRC has warned of a new scam in which fraudsters offer fake tax rebates to trick people out their savings.
The tax authority is currently processing tax refunds after the end of the 2017/18 tax year. But criminals have been sending people emails and text messages offering fake rebates, in the hope they will hand over their account and personal details.
Treasury Minister Mel Stride said: “HMRC only informs you about tax refunds through the post or through your pay via your employer. All emails, text messages, or voicemail messages saying you have a tax refund are a scam."
What's going on in Argentina?
Argentina is calling on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support amid an escalating fiscal crisis.
The country's currency, the peso, has fallen sharply against the dollar (see chart) and President Mauricio Macri has raised interest rates three times in eight days in an attempt to boost it.
Analysts say Argentina's failure to cut spending and bring down soaring inflation are to blame. Mr Macri - who is trying to introduce pro-market reforms - says high oil prices and the expectation of US rate rises have also had an impact.
The IMF talks come 17 years after Argentina defaulted on its debts, sparking a recession that left millions in poverty.
Lloyds of London to end NRA business
Lloyds of London has told all of its underwriters stop offering insurance either marketed, endorsed or made available through the National Rifle Association of America.
New York State authorities are looking into such insurance products.
It follows an investigation which found that an NRA insurance programme provided liability insurance "to gun owners for acts of intentional wrongdoing", which is illegal.
Trump takes swipe at 'corrupt' media
The President has taken a swipe at the media again. He is threatening to "take away credentials". It's not totally clear what he means by that.
Money saving sparks concern
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
Consumer protection charity Electrical Safety First says people are putting their lives at risk to save a few pounds.
Its survey found that a third of those asked would chose unregistered electricians, ahead of a registered one, to fit wiring or install a new fuse box if they were cheaper.
Typically, they would do so for a saving of £50.
The charity said there were 2,000 fires in England owing to unsafe electrics.
BreakingBMW recalls cars over electrical fault
BMW is recalling 312,000 cars due to an electrical fault that has caused some cars to cut out.
The company had already issued a safety recall in 2017 affecting 36,410 petrol cars.
But after the BBC's Watchdog Live found that the same issue could affect a wider number of cars, the recall is being extended.
The recall affects BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, Z4 and X1 petrol and diesel models produced between March 2007 and August 2011.
It is understood BMW will contact affected owners directly.
Walmart confirms Flipkart purchase
Walmart has confirmed that it will pay $16bn for a 77% stake in Indian online retailer Flipkart.
“India is one of the most attractive retail markets in the world, given its size and growth rate, and our investment is an opportunity to partner with the company that is leading transformation of eCommerce in the market,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart’s chief executive officer.
Flipkart was founded in 2007 and has become India's biggest e-commerce marketplace.
Imperial Brands shares lead FTSE 100 higher
Over the last year shares in Imperial Brands, maker of Gauloises cigarettes, have lost more than a third of their value (see above).
But shares have perked up today after the company said it expects a "considerably stronger second half" to the financial year.
Imperial Brands has also identified assets that can be sold worth about £2bn over the next year or two.
It said the sales will be boosted by the role out of its new vaping products, branded myblu.
Imperial Brands shares were 4.7% higher.
Burberry shares sink
Burberry shares have tumbled more than 6%.
That follows news that Belgian billionaire Albert Frere sold his stake in the fashion firm.
He sold his 6.6% stake for almost £500m.
David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets, pointed out that shares have risen 25% since February.
"Mr Frere didn't give a reason for disposing his Burberry shares, but the share price has performed well recently so it might be a matter of getting out during a positive run."
Vodafone merger will hurt competition, says Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom has reiterated its objections to Vodafone's plan to buy cable networks in Germany and eastern Europe from US firm Liberty Global.
Chief executive Timotheus Höttges said the €18.4bn deal would create “a giant preening with its convergent technology”, underlining criticisms made in February.
He also said Deutsche Telekom would seek clarification over whether it should remain subject to regulation in Germany that requires it to open its own network to third party players and imposes price controls.
“I personally will fight for fair competition for our customers, to ensure that we do not face a disadvantage,” he said.
Walmart will buy Indian e-commerce giant, says Softbank
US retail giant Walmart will buy Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart, the boss of SoftBank has said, appearing to confirm previous media reports.
The deal was inked on Tuesday night, said Masayoshi Sonon on a conference call to discuss Softbank's latest results.
Media reports this week suggested the US grocery giant had agreed to buy 75% of Flipkart for about $15bn (£11bn). Softbank is a major shareholder in Flipkart.
UK sales at Jaguar Land Rover bounce back
UK sales at Jaguar Land Rover jumped more than 25% in April despite news last month that the car maker would cut 1,000 jobs after a fall in March sales.
The Tata-owned firm credited demand for its new compact and electric SUV models. However the growth also comes after an unusually weak month for car sales in April 2017, caused by changes to vehicle tax rules.
Jaguar Land Rover's worldwide sales climbed 12%, including a 30% rise in China, although sales in Europe as a whole dropped as consumers continued to shun diesel vehicles.
Iranian business 'will adapt'
Amir Paivar is the business correspondent for BBC Persian TV.
Oil shares lift FTSE 100
Rising oil stocks have helped lift the FTSE 100, which is now 0.4% higher at 7,599.12 points.
Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal has raised fears over global supply, pushing Brent Crude up oil by almost 3% a barrel to $76.95.
Commodities firms - which are some of the most valuable companies on the FTSE 100 - have benefited, with BHP Billiton, Royal Dutch Shell, Evraz and BP all up within a range of 1.9% to 2.3%.