Business Live: Sterling slips

Getty Images

Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher for a second straight session following benign US inflation data viewed as reducing the odds of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones ended at 24,739.5, 0.8% up. The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to close at 2,723, and the Nasdaq also rose 0.9% to 7,404.9.

The Consumer Price Index, which tracks costs for household goods and services, rose 0.2% in April compared with March, seasonally adjusted, below the 0.3% expected by analysts.

Analysts said higher oil prices continue to be a concern as a possible catalyst for inflation to speed up, but that the pricing pressure for now was unlikely to prompt the Fed to accelerate its pace of interest rate increases.

Gains were fairly broad-based with companies including Apple, ExxonMobil, IBM, Johnson and Johnson and Disney among the stronger performers in the Dow with increases above 1%.