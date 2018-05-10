Business Live: Sterling slips

That's all for tonight from the Business Live page. Please join us again tomorrow from 06:00.
Weak inflation data helps Wall Street
Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher
for a second straight session following benign US inflation data
viewed as reducing the odds of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
The Dow Jones ended at 24,739.5, 0.8% up. The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to close at 2,723, and the Nasdaq also rose 0.9% to 7,404.9.
The Consumer Price Index, which tracks costs for household goods and
services, rose 0.2% in April compared with March, seasonally adjusted,
below the 0.3% expected by analysts.
Analysts said higher oil prices continue to be a concern as a possible
catalyst for inflation to speed up, but that the pricing pressure for now was
unlikely to prompt the Fed to accelerate its pace of interest rate increases.
Gains were fairly broad-based with companies including Apple, ExxonMobil,
IBM, Johnson and Johnson and Disney among the stronger performers in the Dow
with increases above 1%.
Rolls Royce 'wants a piece of the SUV action in China'
Theo Leggett
BBC Business News Reporter
It may not be pretty, but Rolls Royce is hoping the new Cullinan will catch the eye of buyers in its most important markets.
In China in particular, sales of sports utility vehicles are soaring - and the company wants a piece of the action.
It might seem like a strange road for Rolls to go down. It is best known for its more traditional luxury saloons, after all. But its rivals are doing the same kind of thing.
Bentley already has its gargantuan Bentayga SUV on the market; there's also the Lamborghini Urus. Aston Martin is working on one, as is Ferrari.
All of them have realised that what many super-rich people want to buy is neither a sportscar nor a luxury sedan. They want an SUV.
So the Cullinan may not exactly exude old world charm, but it could well prove popular among a brash new breed of customers.
Spotify removes R Kelly from its playlists
Dave Lee
North America technology reporter
Spotify
is removing R Kelly from playlists the company creates, either manually or
algorithmically, after various sexual misconduct allegations out there about
him.
He’ll remain on the platform for users to listen to but it’s quite a
statement - a modern day banning from the airwaves of sorts.
He denies any wrongdoing.
FCC upholds $120m automated calls fine
The US Federal
Communications Commission has fined a man $120m "for
malicious spoofing that was part of his massive robocalling operation aimed at
selling timeshares and other travel packages."
Adrian
Abramovich spoofed 96
million automated calls
to make it appear as iff the calls were being made in a local vicinity to the recipient.
"The messages indicated that
the calls came from well-known travel or hospitality companies such as
Marriott, Expedia, Hilton, and TripAdvisor, and prompted consumers to 'Press 1' to hear about 'exclusive' vacation deals." the FCC said.
"Those who did were transferred
to foreign call centers where live operators attempted to sell vacation
packages - often involving timeshares - at destinations unrelated to the named
travel or hospitality companies," the regulator added.
'Rates likely to go up by the end of the year' says Carney
Former Vote Leave campaign director Dominic Cummings has said he will not be attending a parliamentary committee hearing into the Facebook data scandal after being issued with a formal summons by MPs.
In a blog post Mr Cummings said "lawyers of multiple parties have told me to keep my trap shut" until an Electoral Commission inquiry into leave campaign funding has finished.
He said he had been "happy to give evidence once this snag was out of the way."
"I said that if they issued a summons instead of discussing possible dates like reasonable people, then it would be obvious they are not interested in friendly cooperation to uncover the truth. So I will not give evidence to this committee under any circumstances."
A committee of MPs has issued formal summonses for former Cambridge Analytica chief executive Alexander Nix (pictured) and former Vote Leave campaign director Dominic Cummings to attend a hearing about the Facebook data scandal.
They had both said they didn't want to give evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee while an Information Commissioner's Office investigation was ongoing.
"However, the ICO and the Electoral Commission
have confirmed to the Committee that these witnesses’ appearances before the
Committee will not hinder their investigations in any way," the committee said.
Failure to appear at the dates set for the hearing could result in the committee "seeking the support of the House of Commons in respect of any complaint of contempt" it said.
In theory, being found to be in contempt of parliament could lead to a fine or even imprisonment - but these powers are now used sparingly, if at all.
BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed asks Mr Carney about giving mixed signals over rate rises.
Mr Carney said he thinks the Bank is "being consistent".
The Bank may think the economy will improve only for that improvement not to transpire due to a shock to the economy, he says.
The UK economy growing less than expected recently is "a little version" of that, he says. "We think it's largely to do with the weather," he adds.
Carney: Rate rise this year
The Bank of England expects a rate rise this year, Bank of England governor Mark Carney tells the BBC's economics editor Kamal Ahmed - although that depends on whether there are any shocks to the economy, Mr Carney says.
"It's likely over the course of the next year rates will go up... that's the most likely thing to happen," Mr Carney says.
However, there could be shocks to the UK economy from protectionist trade policies or from Brexit, Mr Carney says.
"If the economy slows... then we will adjust policy," he says.
Households should expect and prepare for "a few limited rate increases at a gradual pace over the next few years", Mr Carney adds.
Carney still upbeat about the UK economy
Bank of England governor Mark Carney remains optimistic about the UK economy, he tells BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed.
"We expect that the UK economy is going to pick back up," Mr Carney says.
This is largely going to be due to exporters and business investment rather than household spending, he says.
As a consequence, he expects a rate rise this year, if there are no shocks to the economy, Mr Carney adds.
"We will see some rate rises over time at a gentle pace," he says.
Sterling has slipped against the dollar after rates were left unchanged.
Ranko
Berich, head of market analysis at Monex Europe, has this to say about the Bank of England's decision to keep rates on hold after previously signaling they could be raised:
"Once again, Mark Carney and the MPC [Monetary Policy Commitee] have backed away from hiking
interest rates mere months after hinting that a move was imminent.
"The MPC
holding fire on hikes is not an issue in itself – the committee is data
dependent, and recent UK data has been poor – but the dangers of making overly
explicit statements on future policy moves have been made clear.
"Carney’s
warnings from February about rates rising earlier and to a greater extent now once
again look like the promises of an unreliable boyfriend – and sterling is again
suffering from being jilted at the rate hike altar."
Royal Bank of Scotland agreeing a $4.9bn (£3.6bn) penalty with US regulators is "an
important turning point" for the bank, says Jane
Sydenham, investment director at Rathbones.
"It... puts the Treasury in a much clearer position to sell their stake, as
buyers would be reluctant if there were still significant fines to
pay," she says.
However, the bank will still have suffered reputation damage, she says.
"It’s
not that the current penalty will be the issue for RBS, as they have plenty of
capital. It’s that RBS have had a whole series of fines, for a number of
different reasons over a protracted period of time, so the true cost has been
the damage to their reputation," she says.
Is the data the bank relies on... reliable?
During the Bank of England's press conference, Ben Broadbent, deputy governor for monetary policy, said all early estimates should be treated with a "degree of caution".
On the latest GDP figures, which are based on just 44% of
available data, Mr Broadbent said the first quarter estimate of 0.1% was just
that - one estimate.
He added: "We can be fairly confident that will be
revised."
He said that looking at previous quarters where there has
been heavy snow, the average revision to construction output has been around
four percentage points.
Construction knocked 0.2 percentage points off economic
growth in the first quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Mr Broadbent said it was "inevitable" that data
got revised because statisticians learned more over time. That's why policymakers
looked at surveys and talked to businesses.
No numbers should be treated as "given and
fixed", said Mr Broadbent.
Is Carney an unreliable boyfriend - or just sensitive?
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
It all seemed a lot clearer in February. At the publication of its economic health check three months ago, the Bank gave a clear signal that interest rates would rise rather more quickly than expected.
Global growth was strong and the UK economy was caught in its positive tailwind.
Real incomes were starting to rise and inflation was still stubbornly above the 2% target.
Commentators started talking confidently of a rate rise this month and another one in the autumn.
The markets were so bullish they priced in a 90% probability of a hike before today was out. All such talk has withered.
Today the Bank struck a much more doveish note on the future path of interest rate rises - a doveish note first revealed by Mark Carney in his BBC interview last month.
The judgement has to be now that the next interest rate increase - unless there is a strong bounce back in the economy or inflation starts rising substantially again - will be far later this year.
What's next for interest rates and the UK economy?
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
While the Bank of England downgraded its 2018 economic growth forecast to
1.4%, from a previous projection of 1.8%, it said some rate rises would be
needed over the next three years to prevent the economy from overheating.
Here are four things you need to know from the Bank's
latest Inflation Report:
The UK snow-related
growth slowdown is temporaryThe Bank said heavy
snowfall did have an impact on growth in the first quarter, slowing it down by over 0.1 percentage points.
Near term inflation
squeeze won't lastThe Bank expects inflation to ease further, to 2.4% in
April, before climbing back up to 2.5% in June, mostly due to higher oil
prices.
Jobs market to remain
strongThe Bank said there were "now signs that regular pay
growth is starting to rise more broadly as the labour market tightens
further".In other words, there are more jobs to fill than there
are people to fill them, so employers have to pay staff more to attract or keep
them from leaving.
Consumer demand could
remain 'lacklustre'Consumer credit, which includes borrowing on credit cards
and personal loans, had "fallen markedly in March" which it said
appeared "consistent with weaker household demand.While the Bank said the housing market remained
"soft", with fixed rate mortgage rates on the rise, it added that
most mortgage rates were still lower than they were two years ago.
How would Bank deal with a 'hard Brexit'?
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
The Bank of England's press conference continues.
The governor is asked how the Bank would react to a "hard
Brexit" where the UK is forced to trade under World Trade Organisation
(WTO) rules?
Mr Carney says policymakers would change their forecasts
for economic growth, jobs and inflation. He adds that other than this, the Bank
is responsible for ensuring that the UK's financial system can withstand even
the biggest of shocks.
He says the Bank's regulators are ensuring banks are well
capitalised, even for the "worst case scenario".
Beyond this, policymakers are "not going to put out
a forecast of various outcomes, that's the responsibility of the Government if
it so chooses".
Chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös said the new Cullinan, which will cost more than £200,000, was a "seminal" moment and probably the "most anticipated" Rolls-Royce ever.
Bentley and Lamborghini have already launched SUVs, while Ferrari will follow next year.
Automotive analysts said Rolls, which is owned by BMW, had to follow suit to keep up with changing consumer demand.
Are banks treating customers fairly?
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
Since last August, mortgage rates have gone up at a much
faster pace than savings rates.
For example, while a two-year fixed rate
mortgage for someone with a 60% deposit now pays an average 1.74% interest
rate, compared with 1.24% in August, the average interest rate on an instant
access savings account has gone up to just 0.21%, from 0.14% over the same
period.
So are banks and building societies treating customers
fairly?
Sir Dave Ramden, the Bank's deputy governor for markets
and banking, says policymakers had expected this trend. Most people who own an
instant access savings account "typically don't get full
pass-through" when the Bank raises its base rate, he says.
Don't be fixated on bonuses, says Carney
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
After a series of questions where Mr Carney insists that
the central message of the Bank remains unchanged on interest rates, he is
asked if an environment of softer economic growth and more subdued inflation
will result in weaker pay growth?
Mr Carney says regular pay across the economy is
currently growing at a slightly faster pace than the Bank predicted in
February.
Bonus payments are lower, but he describes this as a
"distraction". He says these payments go up and down so people
shouldn't become "overly fixated" on this.
However, he notes that because productivity growth is
weak, pay rises are unlikely to climb back up to the same rates as seen before
the financial crisis.
Average weekly earnings are expected to grow by 3.25%
next year, which remains below the pre-crisis average of 4.25%.
Harsh words from former MPC member
PwC economist Andrew Sentance, a former MPC member, has accused the committee and the Governor of misunderstanding the UK economy
Why has the bank had to adjust its view on interest rates in recent months?
Mr Carney says financial markets are influenced by a combination of factors, including what's going on in the European economy more broadly, as well as "animal spirits" in businesses, "the progress of Brexit negotiations or all of the above".
He says just as traders make judgements about the economy, so does the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that sets interest rates.
He says most of the nine members of the Committee are looking for more evidence of whether the slowdown is temporary or signals broader sluggishness.
Carney: Only the media call me 'unreliable boyfriend'
Challenged about claims he's sent mixed messages on rates, Mr Carney says it's only the media who call him an "unreliable boyfriend".
"People don't expect us to be on some preset course, they expect us to be prudent not passive," he says.
If the situation requires it the bank must adjusts its stance, he says.
He also says that the British people fully expect rates to rise over the next few years, as the bank as indicated.
Analysts sceptical about Carney
Analysts have chided Mr Carney in recent months for sending mixed messages about the Bank's rate rising intentions, and that scepticism is on show again today:
He says that while
the storms of the first three months of the year have "given way to
sunnier skies" those skies "remain clouded" by Brexit
uncertainties.
He says the UK's future trading relationship with the EU
remains to be determined, and as negotiations progress, the medium term
economic climate will become clearer.
Pace of rises will be modest - Carney
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
Mr Carney says even though growth might seem subdued, the
economy is likely to grow faster than its speed limit in the medium term.
Modest productivity growth - which determines everything
from company profits to pay rises, tax revenues and economic growth - suggests
the economy is at risk of overheating if the Monetary Policy Committee doesn't
raise interest rates over the next three years.
Steady growth and rising wages will mean a "modest
tightening" of monetary policy will be needed to ensure that inflation,
which currently stands at 2.5%, will return back to the Bank's 2% target in a
sustainable way.
Adverse weather now behind us - Carney
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
Governor Mark Carney says back in February, policymakers
said that they would continue to raise interest rates if the economy continued
to grow at the steady pace it predicted.
Since then, the economy "hasn't fulfilled those
conditions".
He says the key question is whether this slowdown is
temporary or signals a broader slowdown. He says the evidence suggests the
former is more likely.
He says the adverse weather is now "behind us".
Mr Carney says wages up, while the jobs market stronger than previously
thought. There is also "widespread evidence" in surveys that the
labour market is tightening.
Carney press conference begins
Bank of England governor Mark Carney is giving a press conference about the Bank's decision to keep rates on hold.
He attributes the decision to mixed data on the economy in the first quarter of the year, notably GDP growth of just 0.1% following the extreme weather of February and March.
However, he strikes a relatively upbeat tone about the future, saying business investment is likely to pick up and consumer spending will increase as real wages increase.
Where does this leave interest rates?
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
Financial markets believe the next interest rate rise to
0.75% will be "around the turn of the year". Investors have priced in
three rate rises over the next three years.
Two external policymakers, Ian McCafferty and Michael
Saunders, continued to vote for a rate rise in May.
Mr McCafferty will leave the Monetary Policy Committee
(MPC) that sets interest rates this summer.
According to the minutes of this month's meeting, the
other seven members, including Governor Mark Carney, are waiting for more data
before they vote for a rate rise.
The minutes said: "For these members, there was
value in seeing how the data unfolded over the coming months, to discern
whether the softness in Q1 might persist, and to learn more about the extent to
which the economy was evolving" in line with its forecasts for the
economy.
In other words, they're in wait-and-see mode.
Pound slips
The pound has slipped on the news that the Bank of England has chosen not to raise interest rates, falling 0.2% against the dollar to $1.3524.
Why has the bank held back?
As mentioned, the economy unexpectedly slowed in the first quarter. And the
minutes from the MPC's meeting today show it wants to wait and see how the economy
performs over the coming months.
While
they expect it to recover from a weak start to the year, there is a risk that
the slowdown could be more persistent.
The
course of interest rates also depends on inflation falling in line with the Bank’s
expectations.
In
March inflation was running at an annual rate of 2.5%, which is above the
Bank’s target of 2%.
But
in its most recent Quarterly Inflation Report the Bank blames above-target
inflation on higher prices of imported goods caused by a weaker pound.
However, the
Bank expects that effect to fade over the coming years, bringing inflation back
to 2% by early 2021.
'Borrowers breathe a sigh of relief'
According to Tim Bennett, a partner at Killik and Co, although the interest rates have not risen today, a rate rise is still on the horizon.
"Long-suffering savers will be disappointed that rate rises have been put
on hold. Meanwhile borrowers will be breathing a temporary sigh of relief," he said.
“A rate rise freeze was expected, in light of
recent weak economic data, but borrowers should not rest easy as rates remain
well below their long-term norm. Another rise is most likely a question of
when, not if.”
German and Russian foreign ministers throw weight behind Iran deal
The foreign ministers of Germany and Russia have said they are working to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the US would ditch the deal and reimpose sanctions.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (pictured) said it was crucial Iran sticks to its obligations under the international 2015 deal despite the sanctions.
"It is necessary that Iran stays in the agreement. It is in Iran's interest, too, to keep the agreement alive," Mr Maas said after meeting Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
Mr Lavrov said it was crucial that any new US sanctions on Iran did not scuttle the deal.
Apple and Goldman Sachs plot credit card
Natalie Sherman
New York business reporter
Apple is working with US investment bank Goldman Sachs on a new credit card, with plans to scrap an existing partnership with Barclays, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The partnership comes as each of the firms is trying to carve out a space in the consumer banking space.
Apple is working to convert shoppers to its Apple Pay system.
Goldman, meanwhile, has started an online bank for everyday households called Marcus.
Corporate credit cards typically offer rewards. For example, the existing Barclays card provides financial incentives for Apple purchases.
Cummings accuses MPs of 'grandstanding'
Former Vote Leave campaign director Dominic Cummings has said he will not be attending a parliamentary committee hearing into the Facebook data scandal after being issued with a formal summons by MPs.
In a blog post Mr Cummings said "lawyers of multiple parties have told me to keep my trap shut" until an Electoral Commission inquiry into leave campaign funding has finished.
He said he had been "happy to give evidence once this snag was out of the way."
"I said that if they issued a summons instead of discussing possible dates like reasonable people, then it would be obvious they are not interested in friendly cooperation to uncover the truth. So I will not give evidence to this committee under any circumstances."
He accused the committee of "grandstanding".
Mr Cummings said in March that there were no links between Cambridge Analytica and the Vote Leave campaign.
MPs issue summonses to Nix and Cummings
A committee of MPs has issued formal summonses for former Cambridge Analytica chief executive Alexander Nix (pictured) and former Vote Leave campaign director Dominic Cummings to attend a hearing about the Facebook data scandal.
They had both said they didn't want to give evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee while an Information Commissioner's Office investigation was ongoing.
"However, the ICO and the Electoral Commission have confirmed to the Committee that these witnesses’ appearances before the Committee will not hinder their investigations in any way," the committee said.
Failure to appear at the dates set for the hearing could result in the committee "seeking the support of the House of Commons in respect of any complaint of contempt" it said.
In theory, being found to be in contempt of parliament could lead to a fine or even imprisonment - but these powers are now used sparingly, if at all.
Could Brexit really affect sat-navs?
Sterling trims losses after Carney says he expects rate rise over next year
Sterling moved back towards $1.35 after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told the BBC that he expected a rate rise over the course of the next year if there are no shocks to the economy.
The pound had slid sharply earlier in the day after the BoE kept rates on hold and cut its economic growth and inflation forecasts.
An unreliable boyfriend?
Back in 2014, MP Pat McFadden said Bank of England governor had acted like an "unreliable boyfriend" in hints over interest rate rises, an epithet which seems to have stuck.
BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed asks Mr Carney about giving mixed signals over rate rises.
Mr Carney said he thinks the Bank is "being consistent".
The Bank may think the economy will improve only for that improvement not to transpire due to a shock to the economy, he says.
The UK economy growing less than expected recently is "a little version" of that, he says. "We think it's largely to do with the weather," he adds.
Carney: Rate rise this year
The Bank of England expects a rate rise this year, Bank of England governor Mark Carney tells the BBC's economics editor Kamal Ahmed - although that depends on whether there are any shocks to the economy, Mr Carney says.
"It's likely over the course of the next year rates will go up... that's the most likely thing to happen," Mr Carney says.
However, there could be shocks to the UK economy from protectionist trade policies or from Brexit, Mr Carney says.
"If the economy slows... then we will adjust policy," he says.
Households should expect and prepare for "a few limited rate increases at a gradual pace over the next few years", Mr Carney adds.
Carney still upbeat about the UK economy
Bank of England governor Mark Carney remains optimistic about the UK economy, he tells BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed.
"We expect that the UK economy is going to pick back up," Mr Carney says.
This is largely going to be due to exporters and business investment rather than household spending, he says.
As a consequence, he expects a rate rise this year, if there are no shocks to the economy, Mr Carney adds.
"We will see some rate rises over time at a gentle pace," he says.
Is your BMW part of the recall?
Victoria Fritz
BBC transport correspondent
Sterling 'jilted at the rate hike altar'
Sterling has slipped against the dollar after rates were left unchanged.
Ranko Berich, head of market analysis at Monex Europe, has this to say about the Bank of England's decision to keep rates on hold after previously signaling they could be raised:
"Once again, Mark Carney and the MPC [Monetary Policy Commitee] have backed away from hiking interest rates mere months after hinting that a move was imminent.
"The MPC holding fire on hikes is not an issue in itself – the committee is data dependent, and recent UK data has been poor – but the dangers of making overly explicit statements on future policy moves have been made clear.
"Carney’s warnings from February about rates rising earlier and to a greater extent now once again look like the promises of an unreliable boyfriend – and sterling is again suffering from being jilted at the rate hike altar."
MPs debate RBS mistreatment of customers
Joe Lynam
Business correspondent
RBS fine 'an important turning point'
Royal Bank of Scotland agreeing a $4.9bn (£3.6bn) penalty with US regulators is "an important turning point" for the bank, says Jane Sydenham, investment director at Rathbones.
"It... puts the Treasury in a much clearer position to sell their stake, as buyers would be reluctant if there were still significant fines to pay," she says.
However, the bank will still have suffered reputation damage, she says.
"It’s not that the current penalty will be the issue for RBS, as they have plenty of capital. It’s that RBS have had a whole series of fines, for a number of different reasons over a protracted period of time, so the true cost has been the damage to their reputation," she says.
Is the data the bank relies on... reliable?
During the Bank of England's press conference, Ben Broadbent, deputy governor for monetary policy, said all early estimates should be treated with a "degree of caution".
On the latest GDP figures, which are based on just 44% of available data, Mr Broadbent said the first quarter estimate of 0.1% was just that - one estimate.
He added: "We can be fairly confident that will be revised."
He said that looking at previous quarters where there has been heavy snow, the average revision to construction output has been around four percentage points.
Construction knocked 0.2 percentage points off economic growth in the first quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Mr Broadbent said it was "inevitable" that data got revised because statisticians learned more over time. That's why policymakers looked at surveys and talked to businesses.
No numbers should be treated as "given and fixed", said Mr Broadbent.
Is Carney an unreliable boyfriend - or just sensitive?
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
It all seemed a lot clearer in February. At the publication of its economic health check three months ago, the Bank gave a clear signal that interest rates would rise rather more quickly than expected.
Global growth was strong and the UK economy was caught in its positive tailwind.
Real incomes were starting to rise and inflation was still stubbornly above the 2% target.
Commentators started talking confidently of a rate rise this month and another one in the autumn.
The markets were so bullish they priced in a 90% probability of a hike before today was out. All such talk has withered.
Today the Bank struck a much more doveish note on the future path of interest rate rises - a doveish note first revealed by Mark Carney in his BBC interview last month.
The judgement has to be now that the next interest rate increase - unless there is a strong bounce back in the economy or inflation starts rising substantially again - will be far later this year.
What's next for interest rates and the UK economy?
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
While the Bank of England downgraded its 2018 economic growth forecast to 1.4%, from a previous projection of 1.8%, it said some rate rises would be needed over the next three years to prevent the economy from overheating.
Here are four things you need to know from the Bank's latest Inflation Report:
How would Bank deal with a 'hard Brexit'?
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
The Bank of England's press conference continues.
The governor is asked how the Bank would react to a "hard Brexit" where the UK is forced to trade under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules?
Mr Carney says policymakers would change their forecasts for economic growth, jobs and inflation. He adds that other than this, the Bank is responsible for ensuring that the UK's financial system can withstand even the biggest of shocks.
He says the Bank's regulators are ensuring banks are well capitalised, even for the "worst case scenario".
Beyond this, policymakers are "not going to put out a forecast of various outcomes, that's the responsibility of the Government if it so chooses".
Rolls-Royce takes high road with new SUV
Rolls-Royce has become the latest luxury car maker to launch an SUV.
Chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös said the new Cullinan, which will cost more than £200,000, was a "seminal" moment and probably the "most anticipated" Rolls-Royce ever.
Bentley and Lamborghini have already launched SUVs, while Ferrari will follow next year.
Automotive analysts said Rolls, which is owned by BMW, had to follow suit to keep up with changing consumer demand.
Are banks treating customers fairly?
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
Since last August, mortgage rates have gone up at a much faster pace than savings rates.
For example, while a two-year fixed rate mortgage for someone with a 60% deposit now pays an average 1.74% interest rate, compared with 1.24% in August, the average interest rate on an instant access savings account has gone up to just 0.21%, from 0.14% over the same period.
So are banks and building societies treating customers fairly?
Sir Dave Ramden, the Bank's deputy governor for markets and banking, says policymakers had expected this trend. Most people who own an instant access savings account "typically don't get full pass-through" when the Bank raises its base rate, he says.
Don't be fixated on bonuses, says Carney
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
After a series of questions where Mr Carney insists that the central message of the Bank remains unchanged on interest rates, he is asked if an environment of softer economic growth and more subdued inflation will result in weaker pay growth?
Mr Carney says regular pay across the economy is currently growing at a slightly faster pace than the Bank predicted in February.
Bonus payments are lower, but he describes this as a "distraction". He says these payments go up and down so people shouldn't become "overly fixated" on this.
However, he notes that because productivity growth is weak, pay rises are unlikely to climb back up to the same rates as seen before the financial crisis.
Average weekly earnings are expected to grow by 3.25% next year, which remains below the pre-crisis average of 4.25%.
Harsh words from former MPC member
PwC economist Andrew Sentance, a former MPC member, has accused the committee and the Governor of misunderstanding the UK economy
MPC aware of 'animal spirits' in business
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
Why has the bank had to adjust its view on interest rates in recent months?
Mr Carney says financial markets are influenced by a combination of factors, including what's going on in the European economy more broadly, as well as "animal spirits" in businesses, "the progress of Brexit negotiations or all of the above".
He says just as traders make judgements about the economy, so does the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that sets interest rates.
He says most of the nine members of the Committee are looking for more evidence of whether the slowdown is temporary or signals broader sluggishness.
Carney: Only the media call me 'unreliable boyfriend'
Challenged about claims he's sent mixed messages on rates, Mr Carney says it's only the media who call him an "unreliable boyfriend".
"People don't expect us to be on some preset course, they expect us to be prudent not passive," he says.
If the situation requires it the bank must adjusts its stance, he says.
He also says that the British people fully expect rates to rise over the next few years, as the bank as indicated.
Analysts sceptical about Carney
Analysts have chided Mr Carney in recent months for sending mixed messages about the Bank's rate rising intentions, and that scepticism is on show again today:
Brexit uncertainty remains
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
Mr Carney adds a note of caution about Brexit.
He says that while the storms of the first three months of the year have "given way to sunnier skies" those skies "remain clouded" by Brexit uncertainties.
He says the UK's future trading relationship with the EU remains to be determined, and as negotiations progress, the medium term economic climate will become clearer.
Pace of rises will be modest - Carney
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
Mr Carney says even though growth might seem subdued, the economy is likely to grow faster than its speed limit in the medium term.
Modest productivity growth - which determines everything from company profits to pay rises, tax revenues and economic growth - suggests the economy is at risk of overheating if the Monetary Policy Committee doesn't raise interest rates over the next three years.
Steady growth and rising wages will mean a "modest tightening" of monetary policy will be needed to ensure that inflation, which currently stands at 2.5%, will return back to the Bank's 2% target in a sustainable way.
Adverse weather now behind us - Carney
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
Governor Mark Carney says back in February, policymakers said that they would continue to raise interest rates if the economy continued to grow at the steady pace it predicted.
Since then, the economy "hasn't fulfilled those conditions".
He says the key question is whether this slowdown is temporary or signals a broader slowdown. He says the evidence suggests the former is more likely.
He says the adverse weather is now "behind us". Mr Carney says wages up, while the jobs market stronger than previously thought. There is also "widespread evidence" in surveys that the labour market is tightening.
Carney press conference begins
Bank of England governor Mark Carney is giving a press conference about the Bank's decision to keep rates on hold.
He attributes the decision to mixed data on the economy in the first quarter of the year, notably GDP growth of just 0.1% following the extreme weather of February and March.
However, he strikes a relatively upbeat tone about the future, saying business investment is likely to pick up and consumer spending will increase as real wages increase.
Where does this leave interest rates?
Szu Ping Chan
Business Reporter
Financial markets believe the next interest rate rise to 0.75% will be "around the turn of the year". Investors have priced in three rate rises over the next three years.
Two external policymakers, Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders, continued to vote for a rate rise in May.
Mr McCafferty will leave the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that sets interest rates this summer.
According to the minutes of this month's meeting, the other seven members, including Governor Mark Carney, are waiting for more data before they vote for a rate rise.
The minutes said: "For these members, there was value in seeing how the data unfolded over the coming months, to discern whether the softness in Q1 might persist, and to learn more about the extent to which the economy was evolving" in line with its forecasts for the economy.
In other words, they're in wait-and-see mode.
Pound slips
The pound has slipped on the news that the Bank of England has chosen not to raise interest rates, falling 0.2% against the dollar to $1.3524.
Why has the bank held back?
As mentioned, the economy unexpectedly slowed in the first quarter. And the minutes from the MPC's meeting today show it wants to wait and see how the economy performs over the coming months.
While they expect it to recover from a weak start to the year, there is a risk that the slowdown could be more persistent.
The course of interest rates also depends on inflation falling in line with the Bank’s expectations.
In March inflation was running at an annual rate of 2.5%, which is above the Bank’s target of 2%.
But in its most recent Quarterly Inflation Report the Bank blames above-target inflation on higher prices of imported goods caused by a weaker pound.
However, the Bank expects that effect to fade over the coming years, bringing inflation back to 2% by early 2021.
'Borrowers breathe a sigh of relief'
According to Tim Bennett, a partner at Killik and Co, although the interest rates have not risen today, a rate rise is still on the horizon.
"Long-suffering savers will be disappointed that rate rises have been put on hold. Meanwhile borrowers will be breathing a temporary sigh of relief," he said.
“A rate rise freeze was expected, in light of recent weak economic data, but borrowers should not rest easy as rates remain well below their long-term norm. Another rise is most likely a question of when, not if.”