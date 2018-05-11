Business Live: Pound rallies

Getty Images

Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne has said he supports White House efforts to loosen fuel efficiency standards for cars to account for a trend in people buying larger vehicles.

Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt has said standards on model year 2022 to 2025 vehicles should be revised.

Prior to being appointed head of the EPA by Donald Trump, Mr Pruitt sued the agency 14 times to fight environmental regulations.

But Mr Marchionne said the industry would continue to improve fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions regardless of rule changes.

"We shouldn't become, sort of, poster children of a cause here," Mr Marchionne said.

On proposed changes to car rules under Nafta, he said: "I think we have to redirect the Mexican production to a global market."