Business Live: Monday 4 June

The revised timetable means 165 fewer trains each day until the end of July. That's 6% of Northern's total services. Areas affected include Manchester, Liverpool, Blackpool and the Lakes Line between Oxenholme and Windermere.
Later today Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is due to meet MPs whose constituencies have been affected by the disruption.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Monday's Business Live page.
We'll be keeping an eye on rail services in the North of England today, after last week's disruption.
More as well on the fallout from President Trump's tariffs.
Plus, there could be a giant deal brewing in the European banking business.
Live Reporting
By Ben Morris and Simon Read
All times stated are UK
Unicredit and Societe Generale deal?
Two European banking giants are exploring a merger, according to the Financial Times.
It says that Italy's Unicredit has floated the idea of merging with France's Societe Generale.
Unicredit's French chief executive is leading the talks, which are at an early stage, the report says.
However, political turmoil in Italy has pushed back deal plans.
Bars worry over Bourbon tariff
The EU is planning to respond to US tariffs on steel and aluminium with its own tariffs on motorcycles, bourbon and even jeans.
Arthur Motley is head buyer for Royal Mile Whiskies in Edinburgh, which supplies a lot of bourbon to bars and clubs.
He thinks that if the price of bourbon was to rise dramatically then American-themed bars would have the biggest problem.
They sell a lot of Jack Daniels and classic American cocktails, like the Manhattan, are supposed to be made with Bourbon.
"It would be a problem for small bars and restaurants who need Bourbon and rye whiskey as part of their offering," said Mr Motley.
Trouble on the tracks
Northern Rail has today introduced an emergency timetable after its new schedule, brought in a fortnight ago, caused chaos.
The revised timetable means 165 fewer trains each day until the end of July. That's 6% of Northern's total services. Areas affected include Manchester, Liverpool, Blackpool and the Lakes Line between Oxenholme and Windermere.
Later today Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is due to meet MPs whose constituencies have been affected by the disruption.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Monday's Business Live page.
We'll be keeping an eye on rail services in the North of England today, after last week's disruption.
More as well on the fallout from President Trump's tariffs.
Plus, there could be a giant deal brewing in the European banking business.