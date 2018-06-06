Business Live: Wednesday 6 June

Just ten years after the A380 "superjumbo" came into service, two planes that were used by Singapore Airlines haven't been able to find a buyer, and the German investment company that owns them says it will break them up for parts.
It doesn't bode well for the future of the A380 - or is it just a one-off blip?
Jon Ostrower is editor-in-chief of @theaircurrent, a new news service for the aviation industry
He points out that one problem is that the planes are now about 10-11 years old and the cost of fitting out an aircraft for use by a different airline is very expensive.
But also "the demand for bigger aircraft has been falling over the last decade... and production rates rates have been falling at Boeing and Airbus because airlines have preferred smaller aircraft".
WH Smith 'needs to be more innovative'
BBC Radio 5 live
WH Smith has "under-invested" in its High Street stores, says Samantha Dover is a retail analyst at market research company Mintel.
Instead it's put money into expanding shops at airports and other travel hubs.
Ms Dover says there is hope for the High Street chain as there has been a resurgence in demand for books and stationery is doing well.
But it needs to be more innovative she says.
WH Smiths releases its latest trading update at 07:00.
Australia's economic growth beats expectations
Australia's economy expanded by 3.1% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to a year earlier - beating expectations and starting the year off strongly.
A global demand for the country's resource exports boosted the GDP reading together with a hike in government spending on public infrastructure.
But economists said the strong growth numbers were unlikely to be repeated in the second quarter and warned there was a continued weakness in consumer spending, low wages growth and high debt levels.
"Australian
GDP has had a tendency to run hot and cold lately," said Shane Oliver, AMP's chief economist.
"Looking back at history, the
last three strong GDP prints have been followed by a
weaker outcome in the following quarter which is often caused by “one-off”
impacts like strong net exports or an inventory build that are then unwound in
the following period."
'Cambridge Analytica boss withdrew £8m'
The Financial Times says that the boss of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, withdrew more than £8m from the company shortly before its collapse.
Live Reporting
By Ben Morris and Karen Hoggan
All times stated are UK
A380: Airlines 'prefer smaller planes'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Just ten years after the A380 "superjumbo" came into service, two planes that were used by Singapore Airlines haven't been able to find a buyer, and the German investment company that owns them says it will break them up for parts.
It doesn't bode well for the future of the A380 - or is it just a one-off blip?
Jon Ostrower is editor-in-chief of @theaircurrent, a new news service for the aviation industry
He points out that one problem is that the planes are now about 10-11 years old and the cost of fitting out an aircraft for use by a different airline is very expensive.
But also "the demand for bigger aircraft has been falling over the last decade... and production rates rates have been falling at Boeing and Airbus because airlines have preferred smaller aircraft".
WH Smith 'needs to be more innovative'
BBC Radio 5 live
WH Smith has "under-invested" in its High Street stores, says Samantha Dover is a retail analyst at market research company Mintel.
Instead it's put money into expanding shops at airports and other travel hubs.
The company was recently voted the worst High Street retailer in a survey.
Ms Dover says there is hope for the High Street chain as there has been a resurgence in demand for books and stationery is doing well.
But it needs to be more innovative she says.
WH Smiths releases its latest trading update at 07:00.
Australia's economic growth beats expectations
Australia's economy expanded by 3.1% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to a year earlier - beating expectations and starting the year off strongly.
A global demand for the country's resource exports boosted the GDP reading together with a hike in government spending on public infrastructure.
But economists said the strong growth numbers were unlikely to be repeated in the second quarter and warned there was a continued weakness in consumer spending, low wages growth and high debt levels.
"Australian GDP has had a tendency to run hot and cold lately," said Shane Oliver, AMP's chief economist.
"Looking back at history, the last three strong GDP prints have been followed by a weaker outcome in the following quarter which is often caused by “one-off” impacts like strong net exports or an inventory build that are then unwound in the following period."
'Cambridge Analytica boss withdrew £8m'
The Financial Times says that the boss of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, withdrew more than £8m from the company shortly before its collapse.
Cambridge Analytica was a political consultancy at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal.
The company has been accused of using the personal data of millions of Facebook users to sway the outcome of the US 2016 presidential election and the UK Brexit referendum.
Investors are pressing Mr Nix to repay the money.
Mr Nix did not respond to the FT's report.
'A very tough day' ahead for TSB boss
Later today the boss of TSB Paul Pester will face MPs over the bungled IT upgrade which left almost 2 million customers customers locked out of their accounts - and still isn't completely fixed.
Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake MP is co-Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking.
"It is going to be a very tough day for Mr Pester," he said.
"He didn't go down very well last time he came in front of the Treasury Select Committee
"It's quite clear since then some of his statements, his answers to questions have proved to be incorrect."
For example, Mr Pester said that 95% of customers were getting through to the help desk - which Mr Hollinrake said is hard to believe.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Wednesday's Business Live page.
What went wrong at TSB? The bank's boss will have to answer questions from MPs later today.
WH Smith issues a trading update. It was recently voted the worst shop on the High Street by consumer group Which?.
And the FT reports that the boss of Cambridge Analytica withdrew £8m from his firm shortly before it went bust.