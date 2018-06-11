Business Live: Monday 11 June

So far, it looks like the angry words being exchanged following the G7 have failed to rattle the markets.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 share index is up 0.6% while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is 0.3% higher.
'A line being crossed'
BBC Radio 5 live
Following the acrimonious ending to the weekend's G7 summit, Suzanne Lynch, Washington correspondent at the Irish Times, tells 5 live's Wake Up to Money programme: "What we're seeing happening is a line being crossed by President Trump."
The past few months have seen a string of leaders visiting Mr Trump to try to convince him not renegotiate trade deals, not to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement, and not to impose steel tariffs, but in the end he did do all those things
So, Ms Lynch says, we've seen a toughening up in the stance from leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.
"I think they're beginning to lose trust in trying to find dialogue with this man," she says.
G7 fallout continues
US President Donald Trump has fired off more angry tweets criticising America's closest allies hours after leaving the weekend's divisive G7 summit in Canada.
Mr Trump said the US paid "close to the entire cost of Nato" to help protect countries that "rip us off on trade".
Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on Trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to another week of business live page coverage.
This morning we'll be bringing you the latest reaction to the fallout from the weekend's tense G7 summit, and the lead up to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Later on we'll have the latest snapshot of UK industrial production, and of the size of the UK's trade deficit.
Live Reporting
By Nick Edser and Russell Hotten
All times stated are UK
L&G targets firms over climate change
Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) has said it will take action against companies that are not addressing the risks of climate change.
LGIM, one of the biggest investment funds in Europe, said it would exclude offending firms from its Future World index fund.
Where those firms featured in its other equity funds, it would vote against re-electing the chairs of their boards.
China Construction Bank and Russia's Rosneft were among the worst, it said.
You can read more on the story here.
Markets unfazed by G7
So far, it looks like the angry words being exchanged following the G7 have failed to rattle the markets.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 share index is up 0.6% while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is 0.3% higher.
'A line being crossed'
BBC Radio 5 live
Following the acrimonious ending to the weekend's G7 summit, Suzanne Lynch, Washington correspondent at the Irish Times, tells 5 live's Wake Up to Money programme: "What we're seeing happening is a line being crossed by President Trump."
The past few months have seen a string of leaders visiting Mr Trump to try to convince him not renegotiate trade deals, not to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement, and not to impose steel tariffs, but in the end he did do all those things
So, Ms Lynch says, we've seen a toughening up in the stance from leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.
"I think they're beginning to lose trust in trying to find dialogue with this man," she says.
G7 fallout continues
US President Donald Trump has fired off more angry tweets criticising America's closest allies hours after leaving the weekend's divisive G7 summit in Canada.
Mr Trump said the US paid "close to the entire cost of Nato" to help protect countries that "rip us off on trade".
The president also tweeted...
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to another week of business live page coverage.
This morning we'll be bringing you the latest reaction to the fallout from the weekend's tense G7 summit, and the lead up to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Later on we'll have the latest snapshot of UK industrial production, and of the size of the UK's trade deficit.