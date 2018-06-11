Business Live: Monday 11 June

afp

Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) has said it will take action against companies that are not addressing the risks of climate change.

LGIM, one of the biggest investment funds in Europe, said it would exclude offending firms from its Future World index fund.

Where those firms featured in its other equity funds, it would vote against re-electing the chairs of their boards.

China Construction Bank and Russia's Rosneft were among the worst, it said.

