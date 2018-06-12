Business Live: Tuesday 12 June

Partricia Lewis, research director of international security at Chatham House, tells Wake Up to Money that while the meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is significant, we have "been here before" in terms of talks over denuclearisation.

The US and North Korea have struck agreements before, she says, but they haven't worked.

One of the things North Korea has done over the years has been to use the nuclear weapons issue to get money, she says.

"It's built up its nuclear weapons programme and every now and again bargained it away to get - basically - hard cash and release of sanctions. So that's one of the the most likely scenarios as to what's happening now."