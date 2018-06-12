Business Live: Tuesday 12 June

Partricia Lewis, research director of international security at Chatham House, tells Wake Up to Money that while the meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is significant, we have "been here before" in terms of talks over denuclearisation.
The US and North Korea have struck agreements before, she says, but they haven't worked.
One of the things North Korea has done over the years has been to use the nuclear weapons issue to get money, she says.
"It's built up its nuclear weapons programme and every now and again bargained it away to get - basically - hard cash and release of sanctions. So that's one of the the most likely scenarios as to what's happening now."
Poundworld could be rescued by founder
Poundworld's founder has said he is considering buying back some of the discount retailer's stores after it fell into administration on Monday.
Christopher Edwards, 67, who sold the business in 2015 for £150m to TPG Capital, said the chain could be saved with fresh management.
But he said no deal had been finalised and the discounter would only survive another two weeks without a buyer, putting some 5,100 jobs at risk.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to today's business live page.
The US dollar has hit a three-week high while Asian stock markets have edged upwards as Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have become the first sitting US president and North Korean leader to meet. The two have been discussing defusing tensions and nuclear disarmament.
The founder of Poundworld has told the BBC he is considering buying back some of the discount retailer's stores after it fell into administration on Monday.
And later today we'll have the latest official unemployment and earnings figures.
By Nick Edser and Russell Hotten
Bargaining tool
