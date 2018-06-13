Business Live: Wednesday 13 June

Getty Images AT&T boss Randall Stephenson and Time Warner boss Jeffrey Bewkes (R) at a conference in California in 2016

Also in the US overnight a federal judge said that AT&T's $85.4bn purchase of Time Warner is legal.

It clears the way for a deal that will give the pay-TV provider ownership of cable channels such as HBO and CNN as well as film studio Warner Bros.

The judge did not impose conditions on the merger's approval.