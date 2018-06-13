Business Live: Wednesday 13 June

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

By Bill Wilson and Chris Johnston

All times stated are UK

Judge clears AT&T takeover of Time Warner

AT&T boss Randall Stephenson and Time Warner boss Jeffrey Bewkes (R) at a conference in California in 2016
Getty Images
Also in the US overnight a federal judge said that AT&T's $85.4bn purchase of Time Warner is legal.

It clears the way for a deal that will give the pay-TV provider ownership of cable channels such as HBO and CNN as well as film studio Warner Bros.

The judge did not impose conditions on the merger's approval.

Tesla to slash thousands of jobs

Tesla Model 3
Getty Images

And here is one of those big stories from overnight.

Tesla says it plans to cut 9% of its workforce as part of a restructuring intended to reduce costs and boost profitability.

The layoffs at Elon Musk's electric car company come as it tries to increase production of its Model 3 sedan and turn a quarterly profit this year.

Tesla said the more than 3,000 cuts would affect mostly salaried employees, excluding workers producing its cars. Mr Musk said the job cuts were a "difficult decision".

Read more here.

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to the business live page.

We have a busy day ahead with UK inflation figures and advertising giant WPP’s annual general meeting, which is sure to be a stormy affair.

There have also been a number of interesting stories overnight in the US and Asia that we will being you.

