Majestic Wine warns of 'tough year ahead'

Good morning
Good morning, and welcome to Business Live.
We will have a full and busy day of business and economics
news.
There have been a number of big stories in the US overnight,
and we will be keeping an eye on Rolls-Royce where a number of job losses are
expected..
Rolls-Royce: Compulsory cuts 'inevitable'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Some compulsory job cuts are "inevitable", the chief executive of Rolls-Royce says.
Warren East told the Today programme that voluntary redundancy schemes will be put in place. But with the 4,600 cuts scheduled for the next two years, "the timescale means some compulsory losses are inevitable".
Rolls-Royce has some no compulsory redundancy deals with unions, and these will be honoured, he said.
The job losses will come mainly from management and corporate support, as the company seeks to thin out hierarchies.
Mr East confirmed that the company's Derby operations will bear the brunt of the losses.
Jacamo owner looks to close 20 stores
Manchester-based fashion retailer N Brown has announced it is consulting with staff over the potential closure of its 20 stores.
Who is N Brown you may ask... well they own fashion chains Jacamo (of Freddie Flintoff advertising fame), JD Williams, Simply Be.
In a quarterly trading update chief executive Angela Spindler said "this was a challenging period for fashion retail".
"In line with our online strategy, and given continued weak High Street footfall, we have today commenced a consultation process with colleagues over the future of our small store estate. This action has not been taken lightly and we will do all we can to support the colleagues affected during this process.
"We continue at pace our journey to become a global online retailer, uniquely delivering fashion that fits. This will underpin our future growth, both in the UK and Internationally."
Rolls-Royce job costs
The aero-engine company estimates that the restructuring cost of its 4,600 job cuts will be about £500m, mainly in redundancy payments.
But the firm says the restructuring savings will eventually be about £400m a year.
Majestic Wine warns of 'tough year ahead'
Majestic Wine has reported an annual sales increase of 2.3%, driven by 11.3% underlying sales growth at its Naked Wines arm.
Meanwhile, profit before tax was £8.3m, a £9.8m improvement on last year's £1.5m loss.
Rowan Gormley, Group Chief Executive, said: "We are making headway despite headwinds. Looking forward, we expect the U.K. market to remain tough, possibly even tougher than last year."
Job cuts 'not easy'
Rolls-Royce says it's just-announced 4,600 job cuts will take place over the next two years, with about one-third going by the end of this year.
Chief executive Warren East said: "It is never an easy decision to reduce our workforce, but we must create a commercial organisation that is as world-leading as our technologies. To do this we are fundamentally changing how we work."
BreakingRolls-Royce cuts 4,600 jobs
Rolls-Royce is to cut 4,600 jobs as part of efforts to bring down costs and boost profitability, the aero-engine firm has announced.
Middle managers and back-office staff will bear the brunt of the cuts, hitting workers at its Derby base.
Rolls-Royce said in January it would be refocusing its business on civil aerospace, defence and power systems.
Chris Williamson, Labour MP for Derby North, said the job cuts were a damning indictment of the government's hands-off industrial policy.
Listen to the concerns
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
It's London Tech Week, and the Today programme's business team has de-camped to one of the events, the Founders Forum, where some of the movers and shakers are to be found.
One-such is Shazam's chief executive Rich Riley. His music app - one feature is that it identifies a song if you record a sample on a phone - was founded in London. But he says his staff are truly international, comprising more than 30 nationalities.
"The diversity of talent is really one of the things that makes our products so great, so one of our biggest concerns around Brexit would be the impact on talent," Riley says.
But is he seeing any impact yet? "We're seeing some concerns from people around things like their employment status. But so far it's at the question-level, rather than people taking action."
Royal Mail bans England flags from vans
Continuing our World Cup theme, patriotic postal workers looking to show their support for England will not be allowed to fly flags on their delivery vehicles during the tournament.
The Royal Mail has banned flags and stickers from being put on trollies, bikes, vans and lorries.
It says they could distract drivers or "pose a potential hazard to other road users", should they come loose.
But the Royal Mail is not banning flags altogether - they will be allowed to be displayed in offices.
Driving with a flag attached to a vehicle is legal. But, in accordance with the Highway Code, it must not obscure the driver or another road user's vision, and it should be fixed securely to the vehicle.
Unions in World Cup match plea to bosses
And, as the World Cup gets under way in Russia, the UK's trade unions have urged bosses to be flexible with staff who want to follow the football action.
The TUC says workplaces that operate flexible working can allow staff to put their hours in while still getting the chance to see all the crucial games.
"It's important employers do not score an own goal by acting like killjoys," said general secretary Frances O'Grady.
And if they can watch at work, so much the better, the TUC says.
The tournament kicks off on Thursday, with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in Moscow's Luzhniki stadium.
What is the cost of staging a World Cup?
BBC Radio 5 live
The World Cup kicks off in Russia later today. But what are the financial benefits to host nations, if any, once various costs - including building new stadiums and infrastructure - are taken into account?
Simon Chadwick, professor of sports enterprise at Salford University, has been taking to Radio Five Live's Wake Up to Money.
"Sports mega-events are about more than financial spending," he says.
"While there can be a significant economic boost there can be a significant economic cost. Things such as the cost of policing and use of national resources.
"Also mega-events tend to generate congestion, and crime. For every financial benefit there are economic costs."
He also said there were doubts around the future of World Cup stadiums after the event.
All eyes on Rolls-Royce
BBC Radio 5 live
Trade unions have told the BBC in the East Midlands there are an expected 4,000 job losses worldwide to be announced later, with possible ramifications for Derby.
"If a huge number of jobs were to go in Derby, it would hit the whole city, not just those who work at the company," BBC Derby reporter Chris Doidge told Radio Five Live's Wake up to Money.
“People in Derby are slightly nervous," he adds.
He says there was a cloud of doubt around the Derby plant a few months ago, which was resolved when the company decided to build its new test-bed facility in the city.
“That secured Rolls-Royce’s future in Derby. Manufacturing of engines has been moving abroad but Derby is much more about R and D.”
Comcast bids for Murdoch's Fox assets in Disney challenge
Here is one of those big stories that we mentioned from overnight in the US.
Comcast, the US media conglomerate, has submitted another offer to buy parts of 21st Century Fox, after getting rebuffed last year in favour of Disney.
Comcast saidit has offered $65bn (£48.6bn) in cash for assets that include Fox's film and television studios and international businesses.
The bid sets up a fight with Disney, which announced its own plan to acquire those businesses last year.
The two firms are also vying for ownership of Sky in the UK.
Comcast said its proposal is "at least as favourable" to shareholders as Disney's plan.
Good morning, and welcome to Business Live.
We will have a full and busy day of business and economics news.
There have been a number of big stories in the US overnight, and we will be keeping an eye on Rolls-Royce where a number of job losses are expected..