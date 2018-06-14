Majestic Wine warns of 'tough year ahead'

Some compulsory job cuts are "inevitable", the chief executive of Rolls-Royce says.

Warren East told the Today programme that voluntary redundancy schemes will be put in place. But with the 4,600 cuts scheduled for the next two years, "the timescale means some compulsory losses are inevitable".

Rolls-Royce has some no compulsory redundancy deals with unions, and these will be honoured, he said.

The job losses will come mainly from management and corporate support, as the company seeks to thin out hierarchies.

Mr East confirmed that the company's Derby operations will bear the brunt of the losses.