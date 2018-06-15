Business Live: Friday 15 June

Good morning and welcome to Business Live.

Coming up, Tesco will publish its first quarter results at 7am with markets likely to pay close attention to whether the supermarket's turnaround is still on track.

The US will announce the final list of goods imported from China on which it will impose 25% tariffs following a trade investigation.

And research from Which? shows UK bank branches are closing at a rate of 60 a month. Have you struggled to access banking services where you live? Let us know at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk