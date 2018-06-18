Business Live: Monday 18 June

Quite a few firms could be “rankled” by the prospect
of the government spending more on the NHS, particularly if taxes rise to pay
for that spending," said Adam Marshall is the Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce.
Business wants government to focus on apprenticeships, broadband and building other
infrastructure he said.
Firms might be 'rankled' over NHS spending
BBC Radio 5 live
Quite a few firms could be “rankled” by the prospect of the government spending more on the NHS, particularly if taxes rise to pay for that spending," said Adam Marshall is the Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce.
Business wants government to focus on apprenticeships, broadband and building other infrastructure he said.
