Business Live: Monday 2 July

BBC

Oliver Shah, business editor at the Sunday Times, has been telling Wake Up To Money about some of his experiences with Phillip Green, retail tycoon and boss of Arcadia.

When Green sold off British Home Stores, Mr Shah said he asked him: "What does it mean for your reputation if the chain goes bust under the new owners because of the pension deficit?"

He said: "Green replied: 'If I give you my effing plane and you tell me you're a great driver and you crash into the first mountain is that my fault?'"