Business Live: Monday 2 July

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

By Simon Read and Ben Morris

All times stated are UK

Green's BHS response recalled

BBC Radio 5 live

Wake Up To Money

Oliver Shah
BBC

Oliver Shah, business editor at the Sunday Times, has been telling Wake Up To Money about some of his experiences with Phillip Green, retail tycoon and boss of Arcadia.

When Green sold off British Home Stores, Mr Shah said he asked him: "What does it mean for your reputation if the chain goes bust under the new owners because of the pension deficit?"

He said: "Green replied: 'If I give you my effing plane and you tell me you're a great driver and you crash into the first mountain is that my fault?'"

Growth in China's manufacturing sector slows

Manufacturing in China
Getty Images

Growth in China's manufacturing sector cooled off in June - that's according to an independent survey called the Caixin/Markit purchasing manager's index (PMI).

The survey, which focuses on smaller manufacturing firms, showed that new export orders contracted for the third straight month - and that overall activity declined to 51.0 from May's 51.1.

A reading of below 50 indicates a contraction in overall activity.

Analysts said the numbers were related to the ongoing trade spat between China and the US.

The US is China's biggest export market.

Good morning

Welcome to Monday's Business Live page.

Retail woes continue in the High Street with 22,000 workers losing their jobs so far this year, according to a report on BBC Five Live's Wake Up To Money.

Later today the findings of the latest Financial Policy Committee are published - we'll bring you those when they're available.

Plus all the business news as it happens. Do get in touch with your views by emailing bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

