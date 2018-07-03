Business Live: Tuesday 3 July

Designer Jeff Banks was dropped by retailer Debenhams in April, but now he's back at the chain.
He told Wake Up To Money: "A new regime has come in and they've said: 'You're the only menswear range making money in the store', so I'm back in."
Mr Banks also praised the sartorial elegance of England manager Gareth Southgate.
He said: "I think he's looked immaculate."
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live Page. We'll be here with you until around 9.30pm tonight.
That should take us through to the final whistle of England's crucial World Cup clash with Columbia tonight.
The football tournament has been good news for the UK's economy: according to one analyst it could have benefited by as much as £1.33bn as a result of England’s success in the tournament so far – and that figure will climb even higher if England goes through to the quarter finals.
Get in touch on that or any other business issues at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Jeff Banks back at Debenhams
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
