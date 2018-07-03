Business Live: Tuesday 3 July

Jeff Banks

Designer Jeff Banks was dropped by retailer Debenhams in April, but now he's back at the chain.

He told Wake Up To Money: "A new regime has come in and they've said: 'You're the only menswear range making money in the store', so I'm back in."

Mr Banks also praised the sartorial elegance of England manager Gareth Southgate.

He said: "I think he's looked immaculate."