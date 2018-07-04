Business Live: Wednesday 4 July

BBC

It could take between three and five years for the Telegraph to reach its goal of ten million registered customers, says Nick Hugh, the chief executive of Telegraph Media.

How does he make money out of registered online customers, given they are not subscribers? Is it by using their data to sell advertising?

His answer is a bit baffling: "There is an interaction as soon as someone registers and that's a perfectly natural expectation in the mind of the consumer and they then receive value in exchange for that."

We're not sure what that means either.