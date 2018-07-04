Business Live: Wednesday 4 July

It could take between three and five years for the Telegraph to reach its goal of ten million registered customers, says Nick Hugh, the chief executive of Telegraph Media.
It could take between three and five years for the Telegraph to reach its goal of ten million registered customers, says Nick Hugh, the chief executive of Telegraph Media.
How does he make money out of registered online customers, given they are not subscribers? Is it by using their data to sell advertising?
His answer is a bit baffling: "There is an interaction as soon as someone registers and that's a perfectly natural expectation in the mind of the consumer and they then receive value in exchange for that."
We're not sure what that means either.
Telegraph profits plunge
Profits at the Telegraph Media Group halved last year as revenues from print advertising and circulation fell by 9%.
The publisher of the Daily Telegraph and its Sunday stablemate said pre-tax profits fell from £27.1m in 2016 to £13.7m last year.
Revenues declined by £17.5m to £285.7m, which was blamed on "evolving consumer habits" and industry changes.
The titles are owned by the Barclay brothers, who also own the Ritz hotel.
ZTE given temporary reprieve
Overnight there was some good news for China's ZTE.
The US said it will allow the Chinese tech giant to temporarily re-start some business activities as it considers lifting a seven-year ban imposed on the firm earlier this year.
The US Department of Commerce said the temporary authorisation for ZTE to resume some business activities in the US would run from 2 July until 1 August.
The move comes amid heightened trade tensions between the US and China, with Mr Trump deciging to impose tariffs - or import taxes - on $50bn-worth (£38bn) of Chinese goods. The first of these come into effect on Friday.
The news Glencore had been ordered by US authorities to hand over documents relating to a money laundering probe spooked investors yesterday.
The mining giant's shares ended the day over 8% lower after details of the subpoena from the US Department of Justice, which was in relation to compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money-laundering laws.
Singapore-based journalist Clara Ferreira Marques from Reuters says based on previous fines for other firms, the worst-case scenario for Glencore could be a $900m fine.
"It sounds like a lot but if you look at their bottomline they can clearly afford it," she says.
She emphasises that the US subpoena is just a "request for information and paperwork" at this point.
"Glencore is not under investigation. Any probe, if it happens, can take years," she notes.
Sainsbury's is expected to have fared well in its first quarter of trading, according to George Godber, a fund manager from Polar Capital.
He expects the supermarket's sales to have got a boost from the warmer weather.
The main area of interest, he says, will be progress on its merger with Asda.
He says the deal has been driven by the "brutal environment" created by German discounters Lidl and Aldi.
"It's a tough, tough industry. The days of a cosy 6% [profit] margin have gone. Amazon is on the horizon. That's why they've taken the big step of the merger," he says.
Bill Grimsey's report into how to fix the High Street has a whopping 25 individual recommendations.
One of the places he has highlighted as getting it right is Stockton-on-Tees.
The former head of Wickes, Iceland and Focus DIY says the chief executive of the local authority's actions are helping to change the situation.
"He's doing a good job, holding 90 events a year on the High Street and he is doing everything he can do to re-purpose the shops.
"It's all about localism," he says.
Good morning
It's a busyish morning ahead.
Sainsbury's is reporting its first quarter results at 7am. While first quarter results are not usually a big deal, there will be a lot of interest in any update on how its merger with Asda is progressing.
Meanwhile, former retail chief Bill Grimsey has unveiled his plan to fix the ailing High Street. The former head of Wickes, Iceland and Focus DIY says that facilities such as libraries and digital and health hubs should be part of the offering to bring back people to town centres, together with housing and some independent shops.
There'll be no news from Wall Street today with US trading closed for Independence Day.
Stay with us for all this and more.