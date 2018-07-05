Business Live: Thursday 5 July

AFP

A lorry drivers' strike that paralysed Brazil for a week in May appears to have dented the country's GDP growth in the second quarter.

Capital Economics says the strike may have knocked "about 0.4 to 0.6 percentage points" off quarter-on-quarter growth.

It says the protests "led to disruptions in the supply of intermediate goods and some factory closures".

"But we expect the sector to recover lost ground over the second half of this year," it adds.