Business Live: Thursday 5 July

Live Reporting
By Robert Plummer and Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
Brazil truckers' strike hits GDP
A lorry drivers' strike that paralysed Brazil for a week in May appears to have dented the country's GDP growth in the second quarter.
Capital Economics says the strike may have knocked "about 0.4 to 0.6 percentage points" off quarter-on-quarter growth.
It says the protests "led to disruptions in the supply of intermediate goods and some factory closures".
"But we expect the sector to recover lost ground over the second half of this year," it adds.
Asian markets fall on trade war fears
Asian markets have been reacting with alarm to the prospect of a US-China trade war. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has slipped 1.1% so far, while Tokyo's Nikkei is showing a 0.9% decline. Indexes in Shanghai, Seoul and Taipei have also registered losses.
Ryanair cabin crew make 34 demands
Cabin crew at Ryanair plan to hold co-ordinated strikes in four countries. They have published a list of 34 demands but the airline has described them as "pointless".
Gabriel Mocho Rodriguez, from the ITF, helped draw up those demands. One of the biggest complaints is that staff who live abroad have to have Irish bank accounts, which, for some, makes it impossible to get a mortgage.
Communication with the company can also be very hard: "They can wait hours to have a call accepted by the company," Mr Rodriguez said.
Staff also dispute Ryanair's assertion that cabin crew make up to €40,000 a year.
"The workers are still thinking: Where is that figure coming from?" he said.
"They get less than half of that."
Brexit: 'Incredible complexity and risks'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Are business concerns over Brexit being heard by the government?
Mike Rake, chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in the UK and ex-chair of BT, says that various business organisations have been trying to warn government about the "incredible complexity and risks" associated with Brexit.
"Business is frustrated that we don't seem to have been listened to, to the extent that we feel we should have been, because I think most business is just very concerned about the economic damage to the country," he said.
US-China trade war looms
Karishma Vaswani
Asia business correspondent
What happens when the world's two biggest economies go to war?
OK, so it's not a real war, but the US and China are at the beginning of a trade war - and no-one knows just how bad it could get. So here's how a US-China trade war could hurt us.
A list of Chinese products will be hit with a 25% tariff from Friday - effectively making them 25% more expensive for US consumers.
In retaliation to the US moves, China has hit US sectors including agriculture and cars.
And while Beijing is really good at the chest-thumping, fist-wagging rhetoric, the reality on the ground is much more serious.
Read Karishma's piece in full here
Copyright campaigners fear 'Robocop regime'
BBC Radio 5 live
MEPs in Brussels are due to vote on major changes to EU copyright law, which has divided experts and proved controversial. The Copyright Directive is intended to bring rules on content into line with the digital age.
The music business sees this as a chance to reduce what it calls the "value gap" between the profits made from content by platforms such as YouTube and what they pay to the creators of that content.
Helen Smith, executive chair of the independent music companies' association Impala, told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money that for every one euro earned from YouTube, the music industry earned at least €10 from other services. "It shows that there's a big gap that needs to be addressed," she said.
But Jim Killock, executive director of the Open Rights Group, said the new directive would bring in a "Robocop regime", in which "every single platform has to have a massive database of everything that might infringe copyright".
