Business Live: Friday 6 July

As the prime minister and her cabinet prepare for a crunch meeting at Chequers on the UK's Brexit strategy, former EU official Robert Madelin says there will be "a bonanza of bad news" from business if they fail to agree a clear blueprint for future relations with the EU.
Mr Madelin told Wake Up To Money: "We're already late for the engagement of a serious endgame and so if nothing happens clearly today, we are in something of a crisis."
The UK could choose to maintain EU regulatory standards after Brexit without any difficulty, Mr Madelin said
"If the UK government decides that British biscuits will stay the same, that's important, but it doesn't mean we've given away any sovereignty."
Music industry 'most exciting for 20 years'
BBC Radio 5 live
Sony Music chief executive Rob Stringer believes the global music industry is in its most exciting period for 20 years. He told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money that against all expectations, the industry was back to making the same amount of money that it made in the early 2000s.
"We had to re-work our structure" after the advent of MP3s and streaming, he said. "That brought discipline and structure into a business that hadn't necessarily worried about those facets in previous eras." As a result, the music industry was now "much leaner and sharper".
Mr Stringer added that developments in technology meant that the business of selling music would be "constantly evolving".
"There's going to be a new tool that the consumer can use every six months now," he said.
Good morning!
Stay with us for all the business news that matters, as it happens.
