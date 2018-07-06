Business Live: Friday 6 July

Getty Images

As the prime minister and her cabinet prepare for a crunch meeting at Chequers on the UK's Brexit strategy, former EU official Robert Madelin says there will be "a bonanza of bad news" from business if they fail to agree a clear blueprint for future relations with the EU.

Mr Madelin told Wake Up To Money: "We're already late for the engagement of a serious endgame and so if nothing happens clearly today, we are in something of a crisis."

The UK could choose to maintain EU regulatory standards after Brexit without any difficulty, Mr Madelin said

"If the UK government decides that British biscuits will stay the same, that's important, but it doesn't mean we've given away any sovereignty."