Business Live: Monday 23 July

Monique Wong, senior portfolio manager at Coutts, tells Wake Up to Money: "One of the things you do when you're a long term investor is you try to look through the noise.
"I think Mr Trump knows that his power is in his unpredictability and thus far in its presidentship he's been trying to run policy through Twitter so you have to take all these things on board."
Art of the deal?
BBC Radio 5 live
G20 finance ministers met in Buenos Aires, Argentina and warned that political tensions - over issues like a trade war - could derail economic growth.
Monique Wong, senior portfolio manager at Coutts, tells Wake Up to Money: "Clearly if tensions escalate into a full trade war then yes, it will undermine global growth but the thing we need to remember...at the heart of the spat between the US and China you have two pro-business leaders and both of them know that a full-blown trade war is not in their best interests.
"I think this is one of [US President Donald] Trump's negotiation tactics - unconventional as it is."
In other news...
Ryanair will report its first quarter results today. Expect interesting comments about Brexit from the ever-colourful chief executive Michael O'Leary.
Speaking of Brexit, The Times reports this morning that Doug Gurr, UK manager of Amazon, has warned the government that there will be “civil unrest” in Britain if the country leaves the European Union without a deal.
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live and the starts of a busy week.
By Dearbail Jordan and Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
Trump threatens Iran
BBC Radio 5 live
What better way to wake up on a Monday morning than to this tweet from the leader of the free world.
What do investors make of this?
In other news...
Ryanair will report its first quarter results today. Expect interesting comments about Brexit from the ever-colourful chief executive Michael O'Leary.
Speaking of Brexit, The Times reports this morning that Doug Gurr, UK manager of Amazon, has warned the government that there will be “civil unrest” in Britain if the country leaves the European Union without a deal.
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live and the starts of a busy week.
Later today, Google's parent company Alphabet will publish its quarterly results and its profit is expected to be all but wiped out by the EU's €4.3bn fine over its Android mobile operating system - even though it will appeal the decision.
Keep an eye out for BAE Systems share price after the Sunday Times reported that the boss of Airbus is interested in merging its jet fighter business with that of the UK company.
As always, we'd love to hear from you. Email us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk