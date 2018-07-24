Business Live: Tuesday 24 July

Getty Images Hammerson owns Birmingham's Bullring

Hammerson, the shopping centre owner, will come under scrutiny at 7.00am when it announces its interim results.

Mouhammed Choukeiris, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros, says there are two fundamental issues facing the company.

"One, it has got a huge amount of debt and we know that overly indebted companies can become vulnerable very quickly ans so the shareholders are looking at this and saying 'well, are you going to turn a profit, are you doing to deliver profits'.

"So the other challenge it has is what is the value of the real estate that it has...and one way to establish that value is to sell because otherwise it is a guessing game."