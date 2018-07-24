Business Live: Tuesday 24 July

Hammerson, the shopping centre owner, will come under scrutiny at 7.00am when it announces its interim results.
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live and what promises to be a busy day.
It's crunch time for David Atkins, chief executive of shopping centre owner Hammerson which announces its interim results at 7.00am.
Back in March, Hammerson rejected a 635p a share offer from France's Klépierre. With its stock now trading at 526p, investors want to know what Mr Atkins is going to do to boost its share price.
Posh tonic-maker Fevertree is also publishing its financials and Brivic will give a trading upfate.
As always, we'd love to hear from you. Email us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
China to cut tax to support economy
The challenge for Hammerson
BBC Radio 5 live
Hammerson, the shopping centre owner, will come under scrutiny at 7.00am when it announces its interim results.
Mouhammed Choukeiris, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros, says there are two fundamental issues facing the company.
"One, it has got a huge amount of debt and we know that overly indebted companies can become vulnerable very quickly ans so the shareholders are looking at this and saying 'well, are you going to turn a profit, are you doing to deliver profits'.
"So the other challenge it has is what is the value of the real estate that it has...and one way to establish that value is to sell because otherwise it is a guessing game."
Google 'shrugs off' massive fine
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
A massive fine from the European Union hasn't knocked Alphabet off course.
The owner of Google reported stronger than expected sales in the three months to the end of June.
Alphabet earned $32.7bn in revenue in the three months to the end of June, up by more than a quarter on the same period last year.
"It has this dominance of search. 80% of worldwide internet traffic on mobile devices is run off its Android mobile platform, so it can shrug off things even like a $5.1bn fine from the EU, " said Stephanie Hare, technology researcher.
Early this month the European Union slapped a $5bn fine on Google for abusing the dominance of its Android operating system.
"Is Google going to take this EU decision as a signal that they can't mess around anymore and they're going to have to build their technology in a way that it can be plug and play and allow greater customer choice?" Ms Hare said.
UK to examine takeover intervention
BBC Radio 5 live
The government has proposed new powers to intervene in foreign takeovers of UK companies.
Mouhammed Choukeir, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros, says: "This legislation came into place initially to protect the defence sector and the definition of defence in the current age has actually changed. Tech companies and cyber security are also considered a form of defence so this expansion of powers is to enable the government to look at takeovers in those other areas.
"But what was interesting is that they took it even beyond that and said all takeovers."
He adds: "This paper is going to go through a 10-week consultation so there will be a lot of debate around it but it just give them carte blanche to look at any takeover in the UK."
UBS profits rise, warns on protectionism
Profits at UBS beat analysts' expectations for the second quarter.
The Swiss bank said pre-tax profits rose by 12% to 1.7bn Swiss franc (£1.3bn) compared to expectations of 1.418bn Swiss franc.
Commenting in its outlook, UBS said: "Global economic growth prospects continue to provide a supportive backdrop to markets, although ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism have dampened investor confidence and remain a threat."
More summer strikes for Ryanair
BBC Radio 5 live
Ryanair not want to back down on staff pay but it means there may very well be more strikes this summer.
Pippa Jacks, group editor at Travel Trade Gazette, tells Wake Up to Money: "What's interesting is that Ryanair didn't even recognise unions until the last six months and that has always been part of their low-cost model.
"The fact that they are now recognising unions is really changing the game and it is going to be so interesting to see what pans out over the next few months. Ryanair has already said they do expect more strikes over the summer so I don't think the problems are over sadly."
Motorway service stations - heaven or hell?
Do you think of motorway service stations as refreshing pit-stops? Or just, well, the pits?
Whatever you think, a new survey of England's best and worst service stations will fuel your opinions.
For the second year running, travel watchdog Transport Focus has asked customers for their views.
Click here to see which service stations are the tops - and which are like Satan's litter box.
No backing down for Ryanair
BBC Radio 5 live
Spare a thought for the 2,500 or so Ryanair passengers whose flights have been cancelled because of strike action.
Higher wages are already costing the airline, as its first quarter results showed.
Initially, the strikes were by air traffic controllers throughout Europe.
But Pippa Jacks, group editor at Travel Trade Gazette, explains: "Now this is very much Ryanair's own team so it is its own pilots, its own cabin crew and they are saying they want better pay conditions, better rota-ing, better holidays.
"It has come to a situation now where Ryanair is determined not to back down and give in and give the cabin crew what they want because that sets quite a dangerous precedent."
It's crunch time for David Atkins, chief executive of shopping centre owner Hammerson which announces its interim results at 7.00am.
Back in March, Hammerson rejected a 635p a share offer from France's Klépierre. With its stock now trading at 526p, investors want to know what Mr Atkins is going to do to boost its share price.
Posh tonic-maker Fevertree is also publishing its financials and Brivic will give a trading upfate.
