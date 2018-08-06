Business Live: Monday 6 August

Welcome to Business Live.

Embattled department store chain House of Fraser enjoyed some good news at the weekend after winning a legal fight against its landlords to close some stores.

Now, it just needs to find millions of pounds of investment to keep it afloat.

HSBC is first out of the gate as this week's first company to report...more of which shortly.

And the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will reveal car registration figures for July.

Figures have been pretty dire of late so here's hoping for some upbeat data.

