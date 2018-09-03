Business Live: Monday 3 September

British online peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle is planning to raise £300m through a stock market float. The move would value the firm at an estimated £2bn.
It has engaged Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to run the IPO.
Co-founder Samir Desai said: "Today's announcement is the start of the next stage in our exciting and transformational journey. Over the last eight years, we have worked hard to build a platform that is number one in every market we operate in."
Dujovne goes cap in hand to DC
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Argentina's finance minister, Nicolas Dujovne (pictured), is in Washington today for talks with IMF chief Christine Lagarde about measures to help the country deal with its acute currency crisis.
Guillermo Tolosa of Oxford Economics tells Today that he will be asking the IMF for payments to be brought forward in return for more fiscal adjustment - also known as spending cuts.
They have traditionally been difficult to implement in Argentina, Mr Tolosa says, except in times of extreme pressure like it is experiencing now.
Voters had hoped that president Mauricio Macri would be able to cut the size of the government as the state has become too big and ineffective, he adds. However, his fragile grip on power with a minority government has made reforms very difficult to implement, Mr Tolosa adds.
'Very, very modest'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Labour has been sabre-rattling of late over the amount water companies pay out in dividends to their owners.
Thames Water generated about £1bn over the past decade, mostly for its previous owner Macquarie, the Australian investment bank.
Steve Robertson, Thames chief executive, tells Today that the UK's biggest water company is not currently paying any dividends to its new owner, while the payouts for the five years from 2020 will be about £20m annually - a sum he calls "very very modest".
Thames will also invest almost £12bn in the period to 2025, some of which will be used to reduce leaks by 15%, as well as boosting its capital reserves to close to £5bn.
Mr Robertson, however, would not be drawn on whether Thames has cut its dividend payouts simply because of the threat of nationalisation under a Labour government.
Steve Robertson, boss of Thames Water, Britain's biggest water company, has deferred his massive £3.75m bonus.
He tells Wake Up To Money why: "It's not about profits, it's not about returns to investors, it's about delivering to customers. It's a significant amount of money but it will only get paid if I do the things that our customers require of Thames Water."
He admitted: "In the past we have got things wrong and it's important we learn from that."
The company has announced a new five year plan to cut leaks and improve customer service.
Rightmove to slip out of the FTSE 100
Property website Rightmove looks set to be booted out of the FTSE 100 index this week after suffering from a stalling housing market and increased competition.
Rightmove is among candidates to be relegated from the blue chip index when the FTSE Russell EMEA Committee confirms the results of its quarterly review, according to The Share Centre.
Since hitting an all-time high in June, the stock has fallen 7% due to fears over the health of the property market and pressure from rivals such as Zoopla and Purplebricks.
"Crazy Rich Asians" puts spotlight on region's inequalities
The Asia-Pacific is home to the greatest number of millionaires and billionaires in the world, but also hosts nearly two-thirds of the world's working poor.
"Wealth inequality has reached alarming levels in a number of countries in the region," said Mustafa Talpur, who heads the inequality campaign in Asia for Oxfam.
For more on the rise of Asia's billionaires and wealth inequality, click here.
JD.com head Liu briefly arrested in US
The chief executive of China's e-commerce firm JD.com, Liu Qiangdong, was briefly arrested in the US on accusations of criminal sexual conduct.
JD.com said Mr Liu, also known as Richard Liu, was falsely accused. Police say the investigation is open.
"We made the decision to release him, that is not indicative of the strength of the evidence," John Elder, police public information officer, told the BBC.
Live Reporting
By Simon Read and Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
BreakingFunding Circle plans IPO
British online peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle is planning to raise £300m through a stock market float. The move would value the firm at an estimated £2bn.
It has engaged Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to run the IPO.
Co-founder Samir Desai said: "Today's announcement is the start of the next stage in our exciting and transformational journey. Over the last eight years, we have worked hard to build a platform that is number one in every market we operate in."
Dujovne goes cap in hand to DC
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Argentina's finance minister, Nicolas Dujovne (pictured), is in Washington today for talks with IMF chief Christine Lagarde about measures to help the country deal with its acute currency crisis.
Guillermo Tolosa of Oxford Economics tells Today that he will be asking the IMF for payments to be brought forward in return for more fiscal adjustment - also known as spending cuts.
They have traditionally been difficult to implement in Argentina, Mr Tolosa says, except in times of extreme pressure like it is experiencing now.
Voters had hoped that president Mauricio Macri would be able to cut the size of the government as the state has become too big and ineffective, he adds. However, his fragile grip on power with a minority government has made reforms very difficult to implement, Mr Tolosa adds.
'Very, very modest'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Labour has been sabre-rattling of late over the amount water companies pay out in dividends to their owners.
Thames Water generated about £1bn over the past decade, mostly for its previous owner Macquarie, the Australian investment bank.
Steve Robertson, Thames chief executive, tells Today that the UK's biggest water company is not currently paying any dividends to its new owner, while the payouts for the five years from 2020 will be about £20m annually - a sum he calls "very very modest".
Thames will also invest almost £12bn in the period to 2025, some of which will be used to reduce leaks by 15%, as well as boosting its capital reserves to close to £5bn.
Mr Robertson, however, would not be drawn on whether Thames has cut its dividend payouts simply because of the threat of nationalisation under a Labour government.
Thames is now owned by Kemble Water Holdings, by the way, and was ordered to pay out £120m by the regulator to compensate customers over poor management of leaks.
Thames Water boss defers £3.75m bonus
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
Steve Robertson, boss of Thames Water, Britain's biggest water company, has deferred his massive £3.75m bonus.
He tells Wake Up To Money why: "It's not about profits, it's not about returns to investors, it's about delivering to customers. It's a significant amount of money but it will only get paid if I do the things that our customers require of Thames Water."
He admitted: "In the past we have got things wrong and it's important we learn from that."
The company has announced a new five year plan to cut leaks and improve customer service.
Rightmove to slip out of the FTSE 100
Property website Rightmove looks set to be booted out of the FTSE 100 index this week after suffering from a stalling housing market and increased competition.
Rightmove is among candidates to be relegated from the blue chip index when the FTSE Russell EMEA Committee confirms the results of its quarterly review, according to The Share Centre.
Since hitting an all-time high in June, the stock has fallen 7% due to fears over the health of the property market and pressure from rivals such as Zoopla and Purplebricks.
"Crazy Rich Asians" puts spotlight on region's inequalities
The Asia-Pacific is home to the greatest number of millionaires and billionaires in the world, but also hosts nearly two-thirds of the world's working poor.
"Wealth inequality has reached alarming levels in a number of countries in the region," said Mustafa Talpur, who heads the inequality campaign in Asia for Oxfam.
For more on the rise of Asia's billionaires and wealth inequality, click here.
JD.com head Liu briefly arrested in US
The chief executive of China's e-commerce firm JD.com, Liu Qiangdong, was briefly arrested in the US on accusations of criminal sexual conduct.
JD.com said Mr Liu, also known as Richard Liu, was falsely accused. Police say the investigation is open.
"We made the decision to release him, that is not indicative of the strength of the evidence," John Elder, police public information officer, told the BBC.
Mr Liu has a net worth of $7.9bn currently (£6.1bn), according to Forbes.
AIM dividends set to top £1bn
Shareholder payouts from firms listed on London's junior AIM market are set to soar past the £1billion mark in 2018 for the first time, new research shows.
Dividends paid by UK companies listed on AIM are expected to reach £1.16billion this year, almost tripling since 2012, according to the inaugural annual AIM Dividend Monitor from Link Asset Services.
Argentina to reveal cuts to stabilise peso
Argentina is expected to announce a raft of spending cuts on Monday, in an attempt to contain the country's acute currency crisis.
The peso has lost roughly half its value this year, despite the central bank's effort to stabilise it by raising a key interest rate to 60%.
President Mauricio Macri has pledged to tackle the country's ballooning debt.
Around 10 government ministries are likely to be axed as a result, according to media reports.
More here
Good Morning
Welcome to the Business Live blog on Monday 3 September. We'll be bringing you all the latest business and market news as it happens right through until around 9.30pm.
One thing to note is that financial markets in the US are closed today for Labor Day but there looks set to be plenty of news affecting UK stock markets.
Get in touch with us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk