Business Live: Monday 3 September

Labour has been sabre-rattling of late over the amount water companies pay out in dividends to their owners.

Thames Water generated about £1bn over the past decade, mostly for its previous owner Macquarie, the Australian investment bank.

Steve Robertson, Thames chief executive, tells Today that the UK's biggest water company is not currently paying any dividends to its new owner, while the payouts for the five years from 2020 will be about £20m annually - a sum he calls "very very modest".

Thames will also invest almost £12bn in the period to 2025, some of which will be used to reduce leaks by 15%, as well as boosting its capital reserves to close to £5bn.

Mr Robertson, however, would not be drawn on whether Thames has cut its dividend payouts simply because of the threat of nationalisation under a Labour government.

Thames is now owned by Kemble Water Holdings , by the way, and was ordered to pay out £120m by the regulator to compensate customers over poor management of leaks.