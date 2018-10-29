Budget 2018 preview

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

In case you missed it, far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro has won a sweeping victory in Brazil's election.

Mr Bolsonaro won 55.2% of the votes cast against 44.8% for Fernando Haddad from the left-wing Workers' Party, the Brazilian electoral authority reported.

It marks a rejection of the Workers' Party, which governed Brazil between 2003 and 2016, and under which Brazil suffered a recession and corruption.

The election was divisive, with Bolsonaro's remarks alienating many Brazilians. Here are some of the views he has expressed over the years, as reported by Reuters .