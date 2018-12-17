Business Live: 17 December

Price cap and 'challenging conditions', meant energy merger was scrapped
More on that SSE/NPower merger collapse.
SSE said there were a number of reasons for the scrapping of the link-up.
For starters it mentioned the performance of the respective businesses
Then it said are the problems created by the government's price cap. SSE said it needed "clarity on the final level of the default tariff cap".
It also cited "changing energy market conditions and the associated implications of these".
It said the implications meant the new company would have faced very challenging market conditions, particularly during the period when it would have incurred the bulk of the integration costs.
BreakingSSE scraps merger with Npower
The planned merger between gas and eletricity suppliers SSE and Npower has been scrapped.
SSE said it was unable to reach agreement on "revised commercial terms" with Npower owner Innogy.
Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of SSE, said: "This was a complex transaction with many moving parts.
"We closely monitored the impact of all developments and continually reviewed whether this remained the right deal to do for our customers, our employees and our shareholders. Ultimately, we have now concluded that it is not.
"This was not an easy decision to make, but we believe it is the right one."
The company is now considering other options, including a standalone demerger and listing, a sale or an "alternative transaction".
BreakingAsos profit warning
Retailer Asos has reduced its profit expectations for the current financial year.
It said that while it delivered "solid growth in sales" of 14% there was a "significant deterioration" in trading in November - an important month for retailers.
No Deal Brexit risk causes drugs stockpiling
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
The Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating
Committee (PSNC) says the prospect of a No Deal Brexit is causing stockpiling.
The organisation that negotiates drug
pricing on behalf of pharmacies told Wake Up To Money that Brexit is
already affecting the supply and price of key generic drugs
The PSNC has already warned MPs on the health
and social care select committee about the situation.
In October the government asked drug
manufacturers to start stockpiling a six-week supply of drugs.
Simon Dukes, chief executive of the PSNC, told BBC 5 live's Wake Up To Money: "Anecdotally, stockpiling is happening in other parts of the supply chain
and that may well be exacerbating some of the other supply issues we are
seeing."
Just Eat bosses slammed by investor
The management of Just Eat has been slammed by US investor Cat Rock Capital Management, which holds 2% in the food delivery firm.
“We are concerned that the slow pace of planning and decision-making at Just Eat will not only continue to destroy shareholder value but will also result in competitors eroding Just Eat’s leading market position,” Cat Rock said.
It said the company should present a three-year financial plan before its shareholder meeting in May and consider selling its stake in online food delivery platform iFood.
Just Eat has grown quickly since floating in 2014 but its shares have slid more than 25% this year amid repeated warnings that its expenses would increase.
Thomas Moore, investment director at Aberdeen Standard, said it might be too soon to read too much in the fall in footfall.
"There are so many factors at work it's difficult to isolate the structural factors like the shift to online such as the more temporal factors such as the bad weather," he said.
Brexit uncertainty may also be keeping people at bay, he added.
JLR jobs to go?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Jaguar Land Rover could be preparing to cut up to 5,000 jobs in the early part of next year, the Financial Times is reporting on its front page.
Thomas Moore, investment director at Aberdeen Standard, told the Today Programme that it felt like such a move was "coming". There have been profit warnings from other car makers, he said.
And, he pointed out, JLR is feeling the impact of slowing sales of diesel cars and falling Chinese demand.
JLR is owned by the Indian group Tata Motors.
The company said it noted the "media speculation" about the potential impact of its ongoing transformation programmes.
"As announced when we published our second
quarter results, these programmes aim to deliver £2.5bn of cost, cash and
profit improvements over the next two years. Jaguar Land Rover does not comment
on rumours concerning any part of these plans.”
Nissan to meet over Carlos Ghosn later on Monday
The board of the Japanese carmaker, Nissan, is expected to meet later on Monday to try and choose a successor to Carlos Ghosn, its former chairman.
The meeting is likely to be dominated by the growing tensions between Nissan and its French partner Renault, which has decided to keep Mr Ghosn as its CEO despite his arrest for financial misconduct.
BBC Radio 5 live
No Christmas shopping rush? Don't worry
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Retail experts Springboard estimate shopping numbers were 9% lower on Saturday, usually one of the busiest days before Christmas, compared with the same time last year.
Thomas Moore, investment director at Aberdeen Standard, said it might be too soon to read too much in the fall in footfall.
"There are so many factors at work it's difficult to isolate the structural factors like the shift to online such as the more temporal factors such as the bad weather," he said.
Brexit uncertainty may also be keeping people at bay, he added.
Today Programme
Japanese prosecutors have charged former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn with financial misconduct, accusing him of under-reporting his pay package over a five-year period.
He has also been re-arrested on further allegations of under-stating his pay, which is likely to keep him in detention until 30 December.
Asia's markets in mostly positive territory on Monday
Japan's Nikkei 225 was in positive territory for much of Monday, closing up 0.62% to finish at 21,506.88 points.
In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 1% to 5,658.3.
In China, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.05% in late afternoon trade while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.1%.
Laura Ashley to close 40 UK stores
Fashion and home furnishings retailer Laura Ashley will close about 40 stores in the UK as it plans to expand its presence in China.
Laura Ashley, which is owned by Malayan United Industries (MUI), has already closed some 40 UK stores since 2015.
Read full story
Good morning
Welcome to today's Business Live page, we'll be with you until 9.30pm.