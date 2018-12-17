Business Live: 17 December

SSE Copyright: SSE

More on that SSE/NPower merger collapse.

SSE said there were a number of reasons for the scrapping of the link-up.

For starters it mentioned the performance of the respective businesses

Then it said are the problems created by the government's price cap. SSE said it needed "clarity on the final level of the default tariff cap".

It also cited "changing energy market conditions and the associated implications of these".

It said the implications meant the new company would have faced very challenging market conditions, particularly during the period when it would have incurred the bulk of the integration costs.