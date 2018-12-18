Business Live: Tues 18 Dec

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Why have UK regulators struggled to get the audit industry under control?

Part of the problem is that auditing is a global industry and the Competitions and Market Authority has very little leverage when it comes to shaping that global industry, Professor Ramanna told Wake Up To Money.

"It requires co-ordinated global action which, in this day and age, is looking increasingly unlikely," he advised.

He added that audit firms, "because of their scale and size, have really been able to shape the nature of regulations that govern them.

"That's really of greater concern," he said.