Business Live: Tues 18 Dec

  1. Audit firms escape regulation because of globalisation

    Why have UK regulators struggled to get the audit industry under control?

    Part of the problem is that auditing is a global industry and the Competitions and Market Authority has very little leverage when it comes to shaping that global industry, Professor Ramanna told Wake Up To Money.

    "It requires co-ordinated global action which, in this day and age, is looking increasingly unlikely," he advised.

    He added that audit firms, "because of their scale and size, have really been able to shape the nature of regulations that govern them.

    "That's really of greater concern," he said.

  2. Auditing market has been hit by problems for years

    Karthik Ramanna, professor of business & public policy at the University of Oxford, told Wake Up To Money that problems with auditing are not a recent phenomenon.

    He said: "We've been dealing with a number of issues in auditing dating back to the collapse of Enron and the role that its auditor Arthur Anderson played in facilitating the frauds there."

    That was back in 2001, some 17 years ago.

    He continued: "And then there was the role of the audit firms in creating some heroic assumptions which led to the financial crisis.

    "And then we've had Carillion."

    Not a very proud recent record for bean counters!

