Business Live: Interserve in rescue plan

How are small businesses preparing for a no-deal Brexit?

Nimisha Raja, founder of Nim’s Fruit Crisps, says her firm has started to stockpile the finished product.

"Over the last couple of weeks and the chaos that's ensued it's actually got me quite worried," she says.

The firm buys a lot of its fruit from the UK, but also imports from the EU when fruits such as apples and pears are out of season here.

Rik Grain, managing director of blinds company Effigy, says the problem for his company is going to be with suppliers.

"I've been trying to find out what our suppliers are doing as regards Brexit, no Brexit, no deal, whatever, and a lot of them just seem to be waiting for further guidance from the government."