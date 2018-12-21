Live
Business Live: Interserve in rescue plan
Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, Dow Jones, Oil price
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
- Interserve gets debt deferral
- Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn rearrested
Live Reporting
By Tom Espiner and Jill Treanor
All times stated are UK
Small businesses react to Brexit uncertainty
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
How are small businesses preparing for a no-deal Brexit?
Nimisha Raja, founder of Nim’s Fruit Crisps, says her firm has started to stockpile the finished product.
"Over the last couple of weeks and the chaos that's ensued it's actually got me quite worried," she says.
The firm buys a lot of its fruit from the UK, but also imports from the EU when fruits such as apples and pears are out of season here.
Rik Grain, managing director of blinds company Effigy, says the problem for his company is going to be with suppliers.
"I've been trying to find out what our suppliers are doing as regards Brexit, no Brexit, no deal, whatever, and a lot of them just seem to be waiting for further guidance from the government."
Interserve secures debt delay
Interserve has also announced that its lenders will allow it to defer a repayment on its debts to 30 April 2019 from 1 February.
And the company is also looking at whether it should agree to a request to lenders to place its equipment services arm RMDK in a separate holding company which the lenders will own.
Debbie White (pictured), chief executive of Interserve, said: "This progress on the deleveraging plan is excellent news for all our employees, customers and suppliers. It will provide us with a strong balance sheet and enable us to move forward with confidence and the ability to improve our business and deliver our long term strategy."
Interserve update
Interserve - one of the UK's largest providers of public services - has again warned its shareholders that they face big losses from a restructuring plan.
"it is anticipated that the issue of new equity will result in material dilution for current Interserve shareholders," the company said in an update about its so-called deleveraging plan.
It is planning a debt for equity swap and also intends to issue new shares to existing investors and new ones.
Centrica in legal challenge to energy price cap
British Gas owner Centrica is to mount a legal challenge against Britain's upcoming energy price cap, arguing it has not been calculated fairly.
The energy provider said it would apply for a judicial review against the regulator Ofgem, saying it had set the threshold too low.
The firm said it wanted not to delay the cap, due to come in on 1 January, but to change how it is set.
The regulator said it would defend its proposals "robustly".
Read on.
'Growing concerns' about US growth
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Wall Street shares closed at their lowest levels in about 14 months yesterday.
Chris Ralph, chief investment officer at St James's Place, says it's a "follow on reaction to the rise in interest rates that we saw in the US and also further rumours about a government shutdown," and also the resignation of Jim Mattis as US defence secretary.
"There's growing concerns about the growth prospects for the US economy as we go into 2019," he adds.
Gatwick to Lapland
Correspondent for @BBCNews tweets
Gatwick financial impact
BBC Radio 5 live
Aviation expert John Grant told Wake Up to Money that the cost of the disruption at Gatwick will be running to tens of millions of pounds.
He said Gatwick makes £350,000 a day, he said. "They've probably lost in the region of half of that," he said.
Stranded passengers will still be buying coffee.
"For the airlines it’s a real inconvenience to say the least. There are aircraft stranded at Gatwick now which are unproductive," he said.
Airlines feeling the biggest pain will be those with bases there - among them Easyjet and British Airways, he said.
Gatwick reopens
Gatwick's runway has reopened after a drone caused the airport to shut down for more than a day, Easyjet has said.
The budget airline said it would resume services from Gatwick on Friday, but expected departures and landings would be restricted at first.
Thousands of passengers remain stranded at the airport as police continue their search for the operator of the drone.
Flights were brought to a standstill after a drone was seen over the airfield on Wednesday.
Read more.
Asian markets slide
Japan's Nikkei index is at 15 month lows and has been as low as 20,006. The chart above shows its levels during 2018.
It has lifted off that recent low but is still down more than 1% after another nervous session on Wall Street on Thursday.
There is a lot of talk of bear markets where indices fall 20% from their peak: In the US the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 19.5% from its August high.
Former Nissan boss re-arrested on new charges
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has been re-arrested on fresh charges, Japanese media report, dashing any hopes he could be released on bail.
Mr Ghosn has spent the last month in prison, accused of misusing funds and hiding $80m (£63m) of income.
But on Thursday a court rejected a request by the prosecution to extend his detention, which meant he could apply to be released on bail.
Friday's arrest is on a new charge of aggravated breach of trust.
Mr Ghosn has not yet responded to the latest allegation - but he has consistently denied all prior accusations made against him.
There's more here.
Good Morning
Welcome to Business Live Page.
Drones at Gatwick mean flights continue to be grounded and bosses at the airport are urging customers to check their flight status before turning up.
Nissan’s former chief executive Carlos Ghosn has been re-arrested and can now been detained until the end of the year.
There is economic data out of the UK – balance of payments - and the US – a final figure for third quarter GDP, although the threat of a government shutdown may be more of an influence on markets.
We’ll be watching these issues, and more. As always we’d love to hear from you: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk.